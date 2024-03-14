US Carries Out Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Airport

The Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles, drones, and unmanned boats since November…reports Asian Lite News

Warplanes of the U.S.-British naval coalition on Wednesday conducted four airstrikes on port city Hodeidah’s airport in western Yemen, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

No further details or casualties were reported, but Hodeidah’s residents near the airport said via social media that the strikes hit Houthi military targets.

The U.S. Central Command has regularly reported the targeting of Houthi mobile missile launchers, weapon depots, drones, and unmanned boats in Hodeidah, a port under Houthi control.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles, drones, and unmanned boats since November last year in what the group said in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The group vowed to escalate attacks against Israeli, U.S., and British ships until Israel stops its war on Gaza.

The Houthi attacks have already disrupted international shipping movement in one of the world’s busiest waterways, forcing many companies to re-route around Africa, resulting in extended transit times and elevated costs.

Earlier this week, the Houthis have launched a missile strike in the Red Sea against a vessel identified as the US ship Pinocchio, said the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea. The statement, disseminated via the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, claimed the strike was precise.

Sarea also said that the Houthis plan to intensify their attacks during Ramzan in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations announced an incident concerning the Liberian-flagged container vessel Pinocchio, which took place 71 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, a port under Houthi control, on Monday.

No casualties or ship damage have been reported.

Also on Monday, Houthi media outlets reported nine airstrikes by what they described as a US-British coalition in areas around Hodeidah port. These strikes were aimed at military positions held by the Houthis, reported local sources.

Since November, the Houthis have increasingly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which they claim is in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In response, the US and Britain launched air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen starting in mid-January. However, rather than deterring or degrading the group’s capabilities, these strikes appear to have prompted further escalation from the Houthi forces.

