US escalating Middle East tensions, say Russia & China

The US military conducted airstrikes targeting these groups in retaliation for a drone attack on a Jordanian base that killed three US soldiers….reports Asian Lite News

Russia and China criticised the United States at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, accusing it of escalating tensions in the Middle East with recent strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

The US military conducted airstrikes targeting these groups in retaliation for a drone attack on a Jordanian base that killed three US soldiers.

The strikes have raised concerns about the potential for the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza to spread regionally.

Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia stated that American airstrikes appeared deliberately aimed at fueling conflict, echoing China’s Ambassador Jun Zhang’s concern about escalating violence.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has fueled anger across the Middle East, exacerbating violence involving Iran-backed groups in multiple countries.

A UN official urged all parties to step back to avoid a costly regional conflict. The strikes drew criticism from Iraq, Syria, and Iran, with Iran denying involvement in the drone attack.

Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani rejected attempts to attribute actions to Iran, warning of a firm response to threats.

The White House announced plans for further retaliatory action, emphasizing a desire to contain conflict in Gaza but also to defend against attacks on US personnel.

Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood clarified that while the US seeks to deescalate conflict, it will defend against unacceptable attacks.

ALSO READ: Haley seeks Secret Service protection

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]