Zelensky seeks more F-16s and Patriot air defence systems

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine underscored the urgent need for 25 Patriot air defence systems to protect the country’s airspace effectively against Russian missile threats. Speaking in a news conference following his return from the United States, Zelenskyy emphasised the crucial role of Western support, particularly in bolstering Ukraine’s air defence capabilities amidst ongoing conflict.

During his address, Zelenskyy also expressed his openness to collaborate with potential future U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that he is not afraid of such a prospect and highlighting his confidence in bipartisan American support for Ukraine’s defence efforts against Russia.

The Ukrainian President noted the impact of a six-month delay in military assistance from the U.S., which he described as causing Kyiv’s forces to lose the initiative on the frontline. Despite this setback, Zelenskyy acknowledged Western pledges to provide significant military aid, including air defence systems and F-16 warplanes. These commitments are seen as critical reinforcements as Ukraine confronts Russia’s superior military capabilities.

Regarding specific military assets, Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine currently lacks an adequate number of Patriot systems, even though efforts are underway to secure more advanced defence technologies from Western allies. He highlighted the importance of these systems in countering Russian aggression, particularly in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces are actively engaged in blocking Russian offensives.

In addition to military aid, Zelenskyy addressed broader diplomatic efforts, including the need for Russia’s participation in future international peace discussions. He emphasized the necessity of continued international engagement to seek a sustainable resolution to the conflict, noting the absence of Russia from initial peace talks.

Domestically, Zelenskyy acknowledged ongoing discussions regarding potential government reshuffles and efforts to mobilize additional troops. Despite challenges such as insufficient training grounds and delays in weapon deliveries to Ukrainian brigades, Zelenskyy remained optimistic about Ukraine’s resilience and determination in defending its sovereignty.

The United States is giving Ukraine critical military help in its fight against Russia. Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a new USD 2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, as well as an extra USD 2.2 billion in arms purchases from US manufacturers under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides Kyiv with long-term support.

Weeks earlier, the US and Ukraine inked a bilateral security treaty that commits the US to continuing to train Ukraine’s armed forces for the next ten years, as well as providing more arms assistance and information.

At the time, Zelensky hailed the security pact as “a bridge to Ukraine’s membership in NATO.”

