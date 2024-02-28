Discover the Timeless Charm of Bali

Bali’s rich history shapes its vibrant cultural scene today, with numerous temples dotting the island’s landscape…reports Asian Lite News

Nestled in the Indonesian archipelago, Bali has truly earned its nickname “Island of the Gods.” This captivating destination offers something for everyone – from serene beaches kissed by turquoise waters to majestic temples steeped in history. No wonder for years, travellers have sought its shores to restore and revitalise their spirits.

So what sets Bali apart from the other sought-after spots in the world? CRED Escapes invites guests to take a trip down these bustling, narrow streets to find out.

Tracing the history

The history of the Balinese people reflects a series of migrations. Thousands of years ago, people from nearby islands like Java and Kalimantan sailed over to Bali and made it their home. In the 15th and 16th centuries, as Islam gained prominence in Java, many Hindus, including both nobles and commoners, sought refuge in Bali. This mix of people and beliefs over time shaped Bali’s unique culture, visibly evident in Bali’s architecture, traditions, and even daily life.

The Present Landscape

Bali’s rich history shapes its vibrant cultural scene today, with numerous temples dotting the island’s landscape. From grand landmarks to intimate household shrines, these temples symbolize resilience and community spirit. Balinese culture is renowned for its warm hospitality, providing a refreshing contrast to the hustle and bustle of contemporary living.

Before ending a trip to Bali, don’t miss out the chance to witness the centuries-old traditions at Tirta Empul’s water cleansing ritual, join a family-hosted cooking class and learn the art of creating authentic Balinese dishes. Savour the flavours of these vibrant markets and check out the ancient art of Batik, a renowned dyeing technique. Participate in a hands-on workshop, learn from local artisans, and you can even create your personalised souvenir.

