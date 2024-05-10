Lulu is presenting the much-anticipated Mango Mania Festival, now taking center stage at LuLu hypermarkets across the UAE! Prepare for a fruity extravaganza as we unveil over 70 fresh mango varieties imported from 14 different countries, all ready to delight consumers. The LuLu Mango Mania is available at all LuLu stores across the UAE and online at luluhypermarket.com until 19 May 2024.

LuLu Hypermarket, a leading retail chain, kicks off its annual LuLu Mango Mania Festival across the UAE. Featuring over 70 varieties of mangoes sourced from 14 countries such as India, Yemen, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, Kenya, and Uganda, the showcased varieties include popular types like Alphonso, Carabao, Badami, Tommy Atkins, Dasher, Langra, Totapuri, and Kesar.

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Sultan Rashid Al Zaabi, Head of Facilities and Events Section-Community Services and Happiness Department / Abu Dhabi Municipality, in the precence of Aboobakker Thoroparambil, Director of LuLu Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra Region, at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi.

The week-long promotion offers exceptional offers on freshly imported mangoes and over 80 delectable mango-infused dishes, including mango fish curry, mango chicken curry, stuffed chicken breasts with honey mango sauce, mango-based pickles, salads, smoothies, lassis, milkshakes, falooda, vegan smoothies, sushi, desserts like pudding, halwa, barfi, and bakery items such as cakes and muffins.

“We are overwhelmed by the continuous support from our customers and anticipate another successful festival,” said Salim M.A., Director of LuLu Group. “Mangoes, being a favourite across all nationalities, are sourced globally through our sourcing offices, enabling us to offer the best quality at affordable prices here in the UAE.”

The LuLu Mango Mania is available at all LuLu stores across the UAE and online at luluhypermarket.com until 19 May 2024.

Mango Mania Fest at Lulu

