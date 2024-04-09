SCI ready to distribute 130,000 Zakat al-Fitr Portions

The SCI has allocated AED3.2 million from its Ramadan fund to purchase the designated distributions…reports Asian Lite News

Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has declared the readiness of 130,000 portions of Zakat al-Fitr. These portions were secured and acquired several months in advance, with the intention of distributing them to eligible recipients on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

The SCI emphasised that Zakat is distributed in-kind from its headquarters and branches to those eligible, while its cash value is received from donors at AED25 per individual who wishes to delegate the association to distribute their Zakat al-Fitr.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, SCI Executive Director, said, “Preparations for the Zakat al-Fitr project have been completed. It is planned to distribute 130,000 bags of rice to eligible categories.”

The SCI has allocated AED3.2 million from its Ramadan fund to purchase the designated distributions, with the distribution process encompassing registered individuals listed in the association’s records at its main headquarters and all cities and areas under its jurisdiction, including Batayeh, Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al-Hisn, continuing until the dawn of Eid al-Fitr.

Bin Khadem highlighted that the SCI continues to welcome contributions from benefactors willing to delegate the distribution of their Zakat. These contributions will be directly delivered to registered recipients listed in the association’s records.

Various donation channels have been provided, enabling benefactors to pay their Zakat al-Fitr value for themselves and their families through the SCI’s website, smart links enabling donations via SMS codes, activation of Zakat deduction through credit cards, as well as payment via Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Additionally, modern digital donation devices are available, along with collection boxes in public places and stores, facilitating donations at the SCI’s headquarters in Sharjah and its branches in the Eastern and Central regions.

