Celebrate International G&T Day with a Gin and Tonic from around the world

International Gin and Tonic Day, celebrated on October 19, honors one of the world’s most recognised drinks, the classic cocktail that combines gin with tonic water, garnished with a slice of lime or lemon. This refreshing drink has roots in colonial India, where British officers mixed gin with tonic for health. Today, it’s a beloved choice worldwide, enjoyed in various creative variations. Cheers to a timeless favorite! A feature by lifestyle columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International.

G&T is enjoyed all over the globe and is one of the easiest cocktails to make and relish with friends and family. Why not make the iconic G&T with one of these 5 Gins on this Saturday 19th October.

Cotswolds Dry Gin is a delectable blend of nine carefully considered botanicals, including local lavender from the Cotswolds and freshly peeled pink grapefruit and lime zest. Due to the unusually high volume of botanicals used, this gin causes a pearlescent cloud to appear when ice or tonic is added, creating the beautiful and unique Cotswolds Cloudy G&T.

50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin | 150 ml Indian Tonic Water

Fill a copa (balloon) glass with ice and pour in the gin. Top with classic Indian tonic water, to taste. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit and a fresh bay leaf.

Greenall’s Gin is handcrafted by England’s oldest gin distillery, G&J Distillers, the original pioneers of gin. Greenall’s Gin is recognised as the original London Dry Gin – first produced in 1761, by Thomas Dakin, the forefather of quality gin, it is very much a gin with a strong British heritage. From its origins in Warrington in Cheshire, Greenall’s continues to be distilled using the same secret recipe that has been handed down through only seven master distillers.

50ml Greenall’s Original London Dry Gin | 100ml Premium Tonic Water | 2 Wedges of Lime

Fill a tall glass of ice and squeeze in one of the lime wedges. Pour in Greenall’s Gin and top up with tonic water. Garnish with the second lime wedge.

Mermaid Gin – hand crafted on the Isle of Wight, Mermaid Gin uses ten locally foraged and sustainably sourced botanicals which are multi-distilled to deliver a smooth, clean and fresh delivery. Organic lemon zest, underpinned by peppery spicy notes with a hint of sea air from the locally foraged, fragrant rock samphire. A refreshing and invigorating serve for the free spirit.

50ml Mermaid Gin | Splash of Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic

Build into an ice-filled glass with a splash of Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic to taste

Garnish with Juniper berries & three wheels of cucumber.

Opihr Gin – a unique style of London Dry Gin created by the Master Gin Distiller at the world’s oldest gin distillers, using exotic botanicals, herbs and spices. Opihr London Dry Gin is produced at G&J Distillers. It is crafted with a selection of exotic hand-picked botanicals, carefully chosen by Opihr’s Master Distiller, Joanne Moore, including Cubeb berries from Indonesia, Black Pepper and Ginger from India, Coriander from Morocco and Orange from Spain.

50 ml Opihr Gin | 150 ml Indian Tonic Water

Pour all ingredients into a glass over ice, garnish with orange or grapefruit peel

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin – a triple-distilled gin, handcrafted in a traditional copper pot still in small batches at one of India’s oldest distilleries, located in the foothills of the Himalayas. Jaisalmer Gin encapsulates the whole of India in one bottle as seven of the 11 botanicals are sourced from all four corners of India. Jaisalmer Gin is great in cocktails and makes a classic G&T, mixed with Indian Tonic Water and a twist of orange.

50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin | 125 ml Fever Tree Indian Tonic Water | Orange peel | Ice

Fill a Copa glass with ice. Add Jaisalmer Gin and top up with Fever Tree Tonic Water and add an orange peel twist

Gin and tonic is more than just a cocktail; it’s a symbol of refreshment and creativity that has evolved over centuries. From its colonial origins to the modern craft cocktail movement, this drink continues to inspire mixologists and enthusiasts alike. Whether you prefer a classic recipe or a unique twist, the G&T remains a versatile favorite, perfect for any occasion. So, raise your glass and celebrate the enduring appeal of this iconic beverage!

