Sisi warns against full-blown regional war

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has warned against the region sliding into a full-blown war, stating that such a conflict would have severe repercussions for the security and resources of all nations and peoples in the region.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s steadfast position on the necessity of halting escalation and preventing the expansion of the conflict.

The Egyptian President’s remarks came during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, where they discussed ongoing developments in the region, particularly the escalation in Gaza and Lebanon.

President El-Sisi emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, halting violations in the West Bank, and ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid is delivered to alleviate civilian suffering.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest joint mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and ways to de-escalation in Lebanon

During a phone call talk on Thursday, the two sides reviewed ways to further enhance bilateral relations, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed ways to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and a range of issues of mutual concern, the statement noted.

“During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common interest,” said the ministry.

