BALOCHISTAN: International Community urged to Intervene

During a press conference at the Geneva Press Club, Dr. Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), urgently appealed to the international community for intervention in Balochistan. Addressing journalists, he shed light on the significant challenges faced by the Baloch nation and called on the United Nations to champion their cause.

Dr. Baloch emphasized the dire need to end systematic injustices and violations against the Baloch people, stressing that global attention is crucial for their plea of freedom and justice to be acknowledged and acted upon. He highlighted Balochistan’s rich cultural heritage, marked by resilience and a longstanding struggle for self-determination.

Providing historical context, Dr. Baloch mentioned the 1947 declaration of Balochistan’s independence, followed by its occupation by Pakistan in 1948. He underscored the continuous resistance of the Baloch nation against this illegal invasion and brought attention to severe human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture.

Expressing grave concerns over enforced disappearances and mass graves, he condemned the Counter-Terrorism Department’s involvement in fake encounters, perpetuating a cycle of injustice and violence against innocent Baloch civilians. He also highlighted the media blackout in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for international intervention to address human rights violations.

Dr. Naseem Baloch

Jamal Baloch, media coordinator of the Paank, Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department highlighted the issue of continued disappearance and the torture inflicted upon the families of the victim. He emphasized how consistent threats, harassment, and physical violence are some of the many ways used by the state to spread terror in the minds of the innocent Baloch. If the victim or his family refuse to comply, then he /she becomes the target of fake encounters.

Karlos Zurutuza, international journalist when questioned about the loss of life and territory in Balochistan, shed light on the resource-rich land which is still under the atrocious regime of the state. Lack of basic amenities to the residents despite being the richest province of Pakistan is what calls for attention. He also highlighted the plight of journalists who are either abducted or suppressed by the agencies to refrain them from covering the ground reality.

Dr. Naseem concluded the press conference by calling for collective action against Pakistan in favor of Balochistan, expressing hope that their plea would resonate globally. The conference was part of BNM’s three-day advocacy initiative during the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The campaign began on March 11, 2024, with BNM’s 4th International Conference on Balochistan at the Geneva Press Club. Distinguished personalities conveyed their perspectives, extending sympathy and unwavering support for the Baloch nation. The momentum will continue with events at Broken Chair over the next two days as part of the ongoing campaign.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]