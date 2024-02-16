US Senator rebukes Pak envoy on fake blasphemy charges

The recent surge in blasphemy accusations in Pakistan has raised concerns about the potential misuse of these laws for personal gain. Critics argue that the ease of filing such charges has enabled individuals to settle personal disputes or seize property under the guise of religious offence

A US Senator has castigated Pakistan Ambassador to the US, Ambassador Masood Khan, of misinforming about the inhuman treatment meted out to Christians in Pakistan. He blamed Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws for widespread persecution of minorities, including Christians.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistani envoy, Senator Douglas Vincent Mastriano said the Pakistan envoy had contradicted himself on assurances about the Christians living in Pakistan. He pointed out that Ambassador Masood Khan had responded to him in August last year assuring that Christians like other citizens were protected under the Constitution. But, the US Senator, despite such assurances, the inhuman treatment of Christians continued as in the past.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom had reported that there were at least 53 people, mostly minorities, who were in prison on blasphemy charges. Between 1927 and 1986, there were only 14 reported incidents of blasphemy in Pakistan. Between 1986 and 2010, that number rose to 1274.

While anti-blasphemy laws have existed in Pakistan since its inception, martial law ruler, General Zia-ul-Haq had significantly strengthened them. Successive governments, despite the high-profile assassination of a provincial governor under similar accusations, have further tightened these laws. The state’s support for a controversial religious group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and its public stance on blasphemy-related issues fuelled tensions and contributed to incidents such as the expulsion of the French ambassador and attacks on Christian communities.

Last August, the same militant group had led a riotous mob against Christians in Punjab’s Jaranwala town, torching 21 churches and hundreds of homes and shops in an orgy of violence. Many Christian families were forced to leave their homes out of fear. Several months later, the Christians are still picking up pieces of their lives lost in arson and looting.

The then Interim Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, instead of finding a way to calm down the tempers on blasphemy, chose to expand the draconian law by adding to the list of key followers and kin of the Prophet whose name cannot be defiled.

The US Senator questioned especially the death sentence given to two Christians, Amoon and Qaisar Ayub, for allegedly posting blasphemous material on the internet. He said the complaint was filed by a person who had a personal grudge against the two. The two brothers have been in prison since 2011. In June 2022, the Lahore High Court confirmed the death penalty on the two brothers.

The Senator pointed out that the anti-blasphemy laws, particularly Sections 295 and 298, have been used against minorities, Christians included, in oppressing them. These provisions have been used to frame Christians and other minorities.

