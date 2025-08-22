Arab fury at Israel’s land grab

Arab League and world powers condemn Israel’s E1 settlement approval, warning it threatens a Palestinian state, breaches international law, fuels instability, and worsens Gaza’s dire humanitarian crisis….reports Asian Lite News

The League of Arab States has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s decision to approve settlement construction in the sensitive E1 corridor east of Jerusalem, warning that the move threatens the viability of a future Palestinian state and could ignite further instability across the region.

In a statement, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, said the settlement project represents “a real threat to the prospects of realising the two-state solution” and directly undermines efforts to establish a contiguous Palestinian state. He described the plan as “a long-standing dream of the Israeli right, aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state,” and urged the international community to confront what he called a “dangerous” and “expansionist” project.

The E1 corridor, a 12-square-kilometre parcel of land just east of Jerusalem, has long been seen as a flashpoint. Critics warn that if Israel proceeds with building settlements in the area, it would effectively bisect the West Bank, cutting off East Jerusalem from the rest of the territory and making a contiguous Palestinian state almost impossible.

Aboul Gheit cautioned that the alternative to halting settlement expansion was “the continuation of violence and instability,” adding that the two-state solution must remain an international priority.

Major powers condemn

The Arab League’s statement was echoed by a rare joint condemnation from 22 countries, including key European powers, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Australia. In a collective declaration, the foreign ministers described Israel’s decision as “unacceptable and a violation of international law.”

“The decision by the Israeli Higher Planning Committee to approve plans for settlement construction in the E1 area, East of Jerusalem, is unacceptable and a violation of international law,” the statement read. “We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms.”

The signatories stressed that the plan “brings no benefits to the Israeli people” but instead risks fuelling insecurity, violence and instability. “If implemented, these settlement plans would be a flagrant breach of international law and would divide a future Palestinian state in two, critically undermining a two-state solution,” the statement added.

The countries also pressed Israel to halt settlement expansion in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and to remove restrictions placed on the finances of the Palestinian Authority.

UN alarm over civilian impact

At the United Nations, officials warned that the deteriorating situation risks deepening the humanitarian catastrophe in the occupied territories. Daniela Gross, Associate Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, confirmed that an Israeli air strike had recently struck a makeshift shelter for displaced people near Deir al-Balah. The site, which was housing nearly 200 families, was evacuated after receiving a short-notice warning, sparing lives but destroying shelters and belongings.

The UN Human Rights Office reminded parties that the coordinates of UN premises and civilian sites in Gaza have been repeatedly shared, stressing that such locations must be protected under international law. Humanitarian agencies reiterated that civilians, including those unable or unwilling to move, as well as aid workers, must never be targeted.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll continues to mount. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and UNICEF reported rising malnutrition and psychosocial distress among children in Gaza. UNICEF warned that July had been the deadliest month for child malnutrition deaths, with 24 children under the age of five dying, nearly 85 per cent of this year’s total.

The agency estimated that all 320,000 children under five in Gaza are now at risk of acute malnutrition, exposing them to illness, developmental damage, and long-term health risks. Supplies for child protection and psychosocial support remain scarce, with none entering since March, exacerbating the crisis.

Rising pressure on Israel

With pressure mounting from Arab states, Western powers, and the UN, Israel faces growing isolation over its settlement policies. The E1 plan has long been considered a “red line” by the international community because of its potential to end prospects for a contiguous Palestinian state.