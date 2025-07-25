Books That Transform Lives

Numerology meets personal empowerment in Sunita Das’s “Magical Effect of Numbers”. A compassionate numerologist and philanthropist, Das unveils the power of numbers in shaping one’s destiny, while also supporting social causes like education and nutrition for orphaned children

In a unique literary movement, a dynamic group of Amazon #1 Bestselling authors has come together under Wings Publication to share powerful stories and transformative ideas that span multiple domains—from medicine and fitness to finance, travel, and spirituality. These authors, each a respected expert in their field, have authored books that not only inform but also empower readers to lead more fulfilling and balanced lives.

Seetharam Rajamani, in his book “Stride & Thrive: Redefine Life Goals & Business Through Running”, draws on his dual expertise as a marketing specialist and marathon runner. Through engaging anecdotes and real-life experiences, he showcases how the discipline and clarity gained through running can shape personal and professional success.

Cardiologist Dr. Narayan Gadkar merges science and self-awareness in “The Conscious Customer: My Choice to be Life-Intelligent”. With years of experience in medicine and a deep interest in fitness, Dr. Gadkar encourages readers to take charge of their health and decisions, offering tools for improved quality of life.

For those bitten by the travel bug, Jinal Patel’s “Travel Therapy: Travelling is Not an Expense; It’s an Experience” resonates deeply. A passionate travelpreneur, Patel shares how travel can be a healing journey, enriching the soul and providing life-changing insights. His book urges readers to view travel not as a luxury, but as a transformative necessity.

Dharmendra P Chotalia’s “Set Your Goal, Follow It, Achieve It” is an inspiring guide born out of personal transformation. From being a builder to a bestselling author, his journey demonstrates the power of goal setting and reigniting long-forgotten passions, encouraging others to take bold steps toward their dreams.

Corporate professional Jagdish Gupta addresses the often-ignored health struggles of working individuals in “Mastering Health In the 9 to 5 Hustle”. With over a decade of experience in finance, Gupta provides a blueprint to reclaim physical and mental well-being amidst a high-pressure corporate lifestyle.

Mental wellness finds its voice in Dr. Leeana Sane’s “Let Your Emotions Rejoice: The Art & Science of Emotional Freedom”. A seasoned counsellor and international trainer, she explains the psychology behind emotions, offering readers techniques to gain control over their inner world and build emotional resilience.

Spirituality and mysticism are beautifully explored by Sudha Rao in “Finding Yourself Odyssey”. Drawing from her profound experiences with spiritual masters like Mahavatar Babaji and Paramahansa Yogananda, Rao invites readers to embark on their own journey toward inner peace and self-realisation.

Health coach Raman Bhasin shares practical tools in “Magical Tools of Fitness”, blending exercise, nutrition, and self-love. His book is a roadmap for anyone seeking holistic fitness and lifestyle changes that stick. R. P. Mishra’s “Mission: Rich and Fit India” combines motivation and wellness in a compelling narrative. As a business coach and wellness advocate, Mishra shares actionable advice to help readers succeed both financially and physically.

Lastly, Priti Jain’s “Heal Your Gut Naturally” offers a comprehensive, medicine-free guide to health. As a certified lifestyle coach, she empowers readers to transform their gut health through natural methods and sustainable lifestyle shifts.

Behind all these impactful voices is Wings Publication, a platform committed to nurturing stories that educate, inspire, and transform. Through tailored coaching, writing guidance, and publishing support, Wings helps authors articulate their vision and reach readers across the globe. With each book, the publication aims to spark positive change, one word at a time.

Together, these purpose-driven authors are creating a legacy of learning, healing, and growth—reminding us that knowledge, when shared with heart and authenticity, has the power to uplift lives.