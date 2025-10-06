‘OM’ or AUM Sacred Sound Of The Universe

By Dilip K Roy FRAS

The word Om is recognised as the Universal sound from which all sounds emanate. The sacred syllable Om or AUM has an important role in a variety of Hindu rituals and practices and is represented by one of the most recognisable symbols in Hinduism. Om is elaborated upon in the UPANISHADS which has been composed around (2000-1800 BCE) It has been taken to symbolise the totality of the manifested world and Brahma itself it is the primordial sound.

Om has been called ‘ekaksara’ (the one syllable or the imperishable) and ‘pranava’ (signifying a droning utterance) A combination or contraction of three sounds (a – u – and – m) its utterance generates a solemn humming vibration. Om has been taken to represent various groups of three, for example Brahma (a) Vishnu (u) and Shiva (m).

Om has been referred as a prayer or Mantra in itself or the seed of all Mantras. It is used for blessings and invocations, it is uttered in the beginning and end of prayers and meditation. It is the conclusion on the VEDAS 6000-5000 BCE (or recitations of passages from the Veda) preserves the knowledge gained and ensures that the merit will not be lost. The symbol of Om is omnipresent in Hindu society. As well as finding a place in family shrines and holy sites, it features in arange of everyday practical contexts such as it can worn on or on letter heads etc.

Among the UPANISHADS containing teachings of Om are the CHANDOGYA, TAITTRIYA and MANDUKA. MANDUKYA Upanishad begins by declaring that the past, present and future are included in Om and that whatever is beyond beyond ‘threefold time’ is also Om. The first element of sacred syllable (a) corresponds to the waking state. The dream state corresponds to the second letter (u). And the third element of Om (m) relates to the state of dreamless or profound sleep. Transcending the three states is the fourth which is Gaudapada’s KARTIKAS verses on the Mandukya is known as (turiya). In his commentary on the MANDUKYA, Sankara says that the fourth is the pure atman (Self) beyond speech and mind, representing the bliss of non-duality, the final dissolution of the WORLD. It is represented by a dot in the symbol of Om, separated from waking, dreaming and sleeping conditions by three curves and an arc or a semi-circle.

PS: According to NASA scientists, they have encountered a humming sound in space resembling Om

( Dilip Roy in his collection has a three CD sets of Mandukya Upanishad with an introduction by Dr. Julius Lipner a professor of Divinity at Cambridge university Mr Roy finds listening to it very elevating and uplifting who is also a Fellow of Royal Asiatic Society of United Kingdom.)