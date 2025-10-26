Kim Kardashian Stuns Concealed

The gala, co-chaired by Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, raised vital support for the museum’s ongoing exhibitions, screenings, and educational initiatives

Reality TV mogul and fashion icon Kim Kardashian turned heads with an unexpected and daring appearance at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala, arriving with her face completely concealed beneath a soft beige fabric. Known for her bold red-carpet choices, Kim once again redefined glamour with an avant-garde look that sparked intrigue and admiration in equal measure.

Dressed in a beige ensemble that fully covered her from head to toe, the star created a mysterious and artistic silhouette, drawing comparisons to her memorable Met Gala 2021 look. Adding a touch of luxury, Kim accessorised with an oversized statement necklace and emerald rings, infusing sparkle and sophistication into the otherwise minimalist aesthetic. Her look, both theatrical and elegant, perfectly embodied her signature ability to blend fashion with performance art.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted the star-studded gala, which serves as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights dedicated to celebrating cinematic excellence. The event drew a glittering lineup of celebrities including Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Coogler, Michelle Monaghan, June Squibb, Rita Wilson, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Hall, and emerging stars Eva Victor and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

This year’s gala honoured Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang for their artistic contributions. Springsteen received the inaugural Legacy Award, recognising his profound influence on generations of storytellers and his cultural impact across music and film. Cruz was honoured with the Icon Award, Salles received the Luminary Award, and Yang was celebrated with the Vantage Award for his dynamic presence in entertainment.

The gala, co-chaired by Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, raised vital support for the museum’s ongoing exhibitions, screenings, and educational initiatives.

According to Academy Museum director and president Amy Homma, the event is a “special evening dedicated to bringing together individuals to champion the celebration, advancement, and preservation of cinema.” She added, “We are honoured to recognise Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang, storytellers whose influence resonates far beyond film.”

Supported by founding partner Rolex, the Academy Museum Gala continues to merge Hollywood’s glamour with a purpose-driven mission to preserve cinematic history.

Kim Kardashian’s veiled yet dazzling appearance summed up the evening’s spirit — a mix of mystique, artistry, and timeless allure, making her one of the most talked-about personalities on the red carpet once again.