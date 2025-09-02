Flavourful Kaali Meeri Chicken Curry

Ingredients For Marination
- Chicken – 500 g
- Green Chilli – 3 (chopped)
- Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
- Hung Curd – 2 tsp
- Mayonnaise – 1 tsp
- Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
- Fresh Cream – 1 tbsp
- Lemon – 1 (squeezed)
- Salt – as per your taste
Ingredients For Curry
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Cardamom – 2
- Cloves – 2
- Cinnamon Stick – 1 (small)
- Star Anise – 1
- Onion – 2 (medium, chopped)
- Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
- Garam Masala – ½ tsp
- Cumin Powder – ½ tsp
- Fenugreek Powder – ½ tsp
Method
- Marinate the chicken with green chillies, black pepper powder, hung curd, fresh cream, mayonnaise, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and salt. Let the chicken marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- Heat oil and butter in a deep wok on a medium flame. Add in the cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom and star anise. Sauté for a minute.
- Add in the chopped onions and sauté until light golden – brown.
- Add in the marinated chicken. Mix everything well. Close and cook for 7-8 mins
- Add in the coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and fenugreek powder. Mix everything well, close and cook for another 7-8 mins on low – medium flame until the chicken is tender and cooked thoroughly
- Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot with naan, rice or roti.
ENJOY YOUR FLAVOURFUL CURRY!