Flavourful Kaali Meeri Chicken Curry

September 2, 2025
··

Ingredients For Marination

  1. Chicken – 500 g
  2. Green Chilli – 3 (chopped)
  3. Black Pepper Powder – 1 tsp
  4. Hung Curd – 2 tsp
  5. Mayonnaise – 1 tsp
  6. Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp
  7. Fresh Cream – 1 tbsp
  8. Lemon – 1 (squeezed)
  9. Salt – as per your taste

Ingredients For Curry

  1. Oil – 2 tbsp
  2. Butter – 2 tbsp
  3. Cardamom – 2
  4. Cloves – 2
  5. Cinnamon Stick – 1 (small)
  6. Star Anise – 1
  7. Onion – 2 (medium, chopped)
  8. Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
  9. Garam Masala – ½ tsp
  10. Cumin Powder – ½ tsp
  11. Fenugreek Powder – ½ tsp

Method

  1. Marinate the chicken with green chillies, black pepper powder, hung curd, fresh cream, mayonnaise, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice and salt. Let the chicken marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator.
  2. Heat oil and butter in a deep wok on a medium flame. Add in the cloves, cinnamon stick, cardamom and star anise. Sauté for a minute.
  3. Add in the chopped onions and sauté until light golden – brown.
  4. Add in the marinated chicken. Mix everything well. Close and cook for 7-8 mins
  5. Add in the coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and fenugreek powder. Mix everything well, close and cook for another 7-8 mins on low – medium flame until the chicken is tender and cooked thoroughly
  6. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot with naan, rice or roti.

ENJOY YOUR FLAVOURFUL CURRY!

Newsdesk

Previous Story

Celebration of 10th Ganesh Utsav in Swindon

Latest from FOOD

Delhi’s Butter Chicken Icons

In Delhi, butter chicken isn’t just a recipe—it’s a legend. A dish that has comforted generations, sparked endless debates over “who does