Priyamani Picks Roles That Resonate with Her Soul

Priyamani is also known for her role as Suchitra Tiwari in the critically acclaimed web series The Family Man, created by Raj & DK. Starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, she brought emotional complexity to her character, who constantly grapples with her personal and professional struggles while living in the shadow of her husband’s secretive government job

Actress Priyamani, widely acclaimed for her work across multiple languages and platforms, has carved a niche for herself by taking on strong, layered roles that speak to her personally. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Family Man star shed light on her process of selecting characters, the uniqueness of working with Bollywood heavyweights, and what fans can expect from her in the much-anticipated third season of The Family Man.

Speaking about how she chooses her roles, Priyamani revealed that intuition and relatability play a big part in her decisions. “It is not like I do roles only from a particular genre,” she explained. “I choose roles that I like. If I find them convincing — that yes, I can do this — and I see myself in that character, only then I say yes. Otherwise, I don’t. It has to come from a place of connection, not just opportunity.”

This clarity in her choices has led her to work in a wide range of projects, from regional cinema and pan-India blockbusters to acclaimed web series. Most recently, she was seen in Article 370 and the mega hit Jawan, where she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in a key role.

Speaking of her experience with major Bollywood stars like SRK, Ajay Devgn, and Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani said that working with each of them has been an enriching journey. “Each one of them is unique and a superstar in their own right,” she shared. “Their working styles are very distinct. I feel extremely lucky to have worked with them so early in my career. And yes, given the opportunity, I’d love to work with all of them again.”

In Jawan, directed by Atlee, Priyamani played the role of Lakshmi, a fierce and determined member of Shah Rukh’s vigilante team. The film was not only a commercial success but also highlighted her versatility as an actress in an ensemble cast. Before that, she portrayed Ajay Devgn’s on-screen wife in the sports biopic Maidaan, where Devgn played Syed Abdul Rahim, the iconic football coach who transformed Indian football during its golden era from 1952 to 1962.

When asked about working with Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani had nothing but praise. “He’s an instinctive actor, and I think both of us work well that way. Whenever Manoj sir is on set, we rehearse thoroughly before a take. But you have to be very alert around him — always on your toes. You never know what surprise he might throw your way. Your presence of mind has to be razor-sharp.”

Priyamani also touched upon the emotional depth of her character Suchi. “I don’t think Suchi has grey shades. From her point of view, she’s justified. She’s someone who wants to be heard, to be acknowledged — especially in her personal life. She wants someone to sit down and talk to her, really understand her. That doesn’t make her negative. It makes her human.”

Looking ahead, Priyamani is set to reprise her role in The Family Man 3, which is reportedly slated for release around Diwali 2025. While she remained tight-lipped about major plot details, she hinted that Suchi’s arc will continue to evolve in unexpected ways. “I can’t reveal much about the guilt or tension. But Suchi has definitely grown, and her dynamics with the other characters have changed. You’ll understand more once the new season releases.”

With a clear vision and instinct-driven choices, Priyamani continues to leave her mark in every project she undertakes — proving that meaningful roles, not just big names, are what truly define a lasting career.