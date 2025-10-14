‘A Day to Rejoice’

In its statement, British Friends of Israel saluted the courage and resilience of the hostages and expressed deep sorrow for those who did not survive captivity

After 737 days of anguish, the last of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza have finally returned home, bringing a deeply emotional chapter to a close for families and supporters who have waited in hope for more than two years.

The release of the remaining captives was met with scenes of relief and unity in Hostages Square, where thousands gathered in prayer and anticipation. “In our hearts, we stood alongside the thousands gathered in Hostages Square, united in hope and prayer as we awaited this moment,” the statement from British Friends of Israel said.

Among those freed are Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Elkana Bohbot, Ariel Cunio, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Rom Braslavski, David Cunio, Maxim Herkin, Bar Kupershtein, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen, Evyatar David, and Eitan Horn.

In its statement, British Friends of Israel saluted the courage and resilience of the hostages, saying: “We salute their courage, endurance and dignity, and we send our warmest wishes for their homecoming and healing.”

At the same time, the organisation expressed deep sorrow for those who did not survive captivity. “We mourn the hostages who did not return alive — those who perished in brutal captivity under the cruelty of Hamas. May they rest in peace and may their memories be a blessing.”

The statement also paid tribute to IDF soldiers who have died or been wounded during the conflict, and acknowledged the suffering of civilians on both sides. “We also honour the brave IDF soldiers who gave their lives or were injured fighting terrorism on multiple fronts, and we grieve for the innocent civilians who have suffered in both Israel and Gaza.”

The release marks a symbolic turning point for Israel and its supporters around the world, but the group cautioned that the struggle is far from over. “Today marks a turning point — a moment to rejoice and hope. Yet the struggle is not over.”

Founded to support Israel and combat antisemitism, British Friends of Israel used the occasion to reaffirm its mission and reflect on the challenges it has faced since its inception. “When we founded British Friends of Israel, we pledged to stand loudly and proudly against antisemitism, to call out terrorism and to stand with Israel and the Jewish people in Britain and around the world.”

However, the group expressed disappointment at what it described as the growing scale of antisemitism and anti-Zionism in the UK. “We did not anticipate the scale of antisemitism and anti-Zionism here in Britain — the ‘Israelophobia’ as Jake Wallis Simons has termed it.”

The statement also criticised the BBC for what it called misleading coverage of the hostage release. It singled out Henry Zeffman, the corporation’s Chief Political Correspondent, for referring to the development as a “hostage exchange.”

“Even today, of all days, bias seeps into mainstream reporting. The BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent, Henry Zeffman, referred to a ‘hostage exchange’ — a phrase that grotesquely distorts the truth. On one side were twenty innocent men. On the other, about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners. Those convicted prisoners, many guilty of murder and terrorism, were tried and sentenced in a democratic state.”

British Friends of Israel described the language as “false equivalence” and said it was “unacceptable.” The group urged supporters and members of the public to make their views known. “If you share our outrage, we encourage you to make your voice heard by submitting a complaint to the BBC.”

While celebrating the homecoming of the freed hostages, the organisation said the day should also serve as a moment to renew commitments to moral clarity, truth and solidarity with the Jewish people. “Today we celebrate freedom and resilience, but we also renew our commitment to truth, justice and the fight against antisemitism.”

The statement concluded with a note of unity and hope: “Am Yisrael Chai” — the People of Israel live.

The release of the final hostages has brought immense relief across Israel, where the fate of those captured by Hamas had weighed heavily since their abduction. Public squares and streets filled with emotional reunions, as families embraced loved ones long feared lost.

The moment has also reignited broader debates over media fairness, moral responsibility, and the portrayal of Israel in international coverage — issues that have increasingly polarised public opinion in Britain.

For the families and supporters who endured 737 days of anguish, however, the message remains simple: the hostages are home. And for British Friends of Israel, the struggle — for truth and against hatred — continues.