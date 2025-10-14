UK to host summit on Gaza recovery plan

The three-day conference, beginning Monday afternoon, will take place at Wilton Park, the Foreign Office’s policy forum based in West Sussex

The UK will host an international summit on the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, Downing Street confirmed on Sunday. The three-day conference, beginning Monday afternoon, will take place at Wilton Park, the Foreign Office’s policy forum based in West Sussex. The event is expected to bring together senior representatives from the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Germany and Italy, along with major international institutions including the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Private sector and development financiers will also attend, as governments and global partners seek to chart a roadmap for rebuilding Gaza after months of destruction.

In a statement released by Downing Street, the government said the discussions “will also cover efforts to support the Palestinian Authority’s own transformation and reform programme to ensure it can support Gaza’s recovery”, emphasising that while the process would be “Palestinian-led”, there would be “absolutely no role for Hamas”.

The announcement came as humanitarian groups began preparing to deliver aid into Gaza following the ceasefire agreement. The UK government said that £20 million in already-pledged assistance will now be redirected towards urgent water, sanitation and hygiene projects, to be implemented through UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Starmer issued a statement underscoring the UK’s commitment to supporting both the peace process and long-term reconstruction efforts. “We stand determined to seize this opportunity to deliver a lasting peace, and a stable, secure future for the whole region,” he said. “Today is the first, crucial phase of ending this war and now we must deliver the second phase, in full. The UK will support the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan, so that people on both sides can rebuild their lives in safety and security.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that Britain had been working closely with international partners to sustain the momentum behind the ceasefire and the subsequent peace framework. “The UK has worked intensively with international partners in recent months to create the momentum that has led to President Trump’s peace initiative, and to support the ceasefire that is now in place,” she said. “But we now need to work with the same intensity and urgency to develop a plan for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction. Gaza has been completely devastated. The ceasefire gives us the opportunity not just to urgently scale up humanitarian efforts but also to look to the future of Gaza’s recovery. Rubble must be cleared, infrastructure repaired, healthcare restored and homes rebuilt.”

Cooper’s remarks highlight the government’s twin focus: ensuring immediate humanitarian relief while also developing a sustainable framework for Gaza’s reconstruction under the Palestinian Authority’s leadership.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson echoed that stance, reiterating the UK’s long-standing policy of supporting a two-state solution. “We know that we need to see a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel. That’s the government’s position,” she said. “That’s what we want to continue to be involved in making happen and why the prime minister, Keir Starmer, is tomorrow travelling to Egypt.”

Asked about the UK’s involvement in brokering the truce, Phillipson acknowledged Washington’s pivotal influence. “We do have a role, but of course, the role of the US has been critical in this. We can all recognise that.”

The summit in Egypt, attended by regional and Western leaders, is intended to translate the ceasefire agreement into a framework for long-term stability, addressing both reconstruction and political governance in Gaza. British officials have described the conference at Wilton Park as a complement to those diplomatic efforts, providing a platform for financial and institutional coordination among donor nations and agencies.

However, the opposition accused the government of overstating the UK’s influence. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel criticised Starmer’s decision to attend the Cairo talks, saying domestic priorities were being neglected. “I think we have to be honest at the fact that Britain has had no role, no role whatsoever,” she said. “I think it’s extraordinary that Keir Starmer apparently is going to Egypt tomorrow when we’ve got plenty of domestic issues that he should be resolving and sorting out.”

Despite the criticism, Downing Street insisted that Britain remained a key contributor to international efforts on Gaza, citing its aid package and convening power in bringing together development actors. Officials said the Wilton Park meeting would aim to align the priorities of donor governments, financial institutions and the Palestinian Authority in preparation for a broader reconstruction plan to be presented at a future international donors’ conference.

Diplomats familiar with the planning said discussions were expected to focus not only on physical reconstruction but also on governance and accountability mechanisms, including how international funds can be channelled effectively and transparently. Participants are also likely to address measures to stabilise Gaza’s economy, create employment opportunities and rebuild essential services such as healthcare and education.

While the immediate focus is on recovery, officials acknowledge that long-term stability in Gaza will depend on sustained diplomatic engagement and the resumption of meaningful peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. As Starmer joins leaders in Egypt, the UK’s broader strategy appears aimed at positioning itself as a constructive partner in post-war reconstruction, balancing its diplomatic commitments abroad with political pressures at home.

The Wilton Park summit is expected to conclude on Wednesday, with a communiqué outlining principles for international cooperation on Gaza’s recovery and steps towards a durable peace in the region.