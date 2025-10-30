A new India-UAE cultural bridge

UAE and India reaffirm creative collaboration at New Delhi cultural roundtable, spotlighting the India House initiative and deepening ties through shared heritage, innovation, and artistic exchange…reports Asian Lite News

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, in partnership with Teamwork Arts, hosted a UAE-India Cultural Roundtable that brought together some of India’s leading artistic and creative figures to celebrate and discuss the growing cultural partnership between the two nations.

The event, held under the patronage of UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali and Teamwork Arts Managing Director Sanjoy K. Roy, gathered prominent personalities from India’s diverse cultural landscape. Attendees included acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, Kathak dancer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas, Museo Camera Founding Director Aditya Arya, author Kishwar Desai, folk singer Malini Awasthy, and musician Rahul Ram, among others.

The roundtable focused on the India House initiative — a forthcoming cultural platform in the UAE that aims to showcase India’s artistic legacy and contemporary creative expression. The project is envisioned as a hub for collaboration and dialogue, reflecting the shared spirit of innovation that underpins both countries’ cultural and diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Alshaali highlighted the unifying power of culture in building bridges between nations. “Culture connects people in ways that transcend borders and politics. The UAE believes that India House will bring that connection to life, creating opportunities for artists and audiences to meet, share, and collaborate. Beyond its physical space, India House is envisioned as a symbol of the creative spirit that unites our two nations — a space where tradition meets innovation, and where cultural dialogue continues to strengthen our friendship and mutual understanding,” he said.

The discussion also explored how creative collaborations between Indian and Emirati artists can amplify the global reach of both nations’ cultural identities. Participants reflected on the evolving narrative of India’s cultural diplomacy and how the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for art and design provides fertile ground for shared expression and innovation.

According to the embassy’s statement, the roundtable reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to fostering cultural understanding as a pillar of their long-standing partnership. It underscored that cultural cooperation is not only about celebrating heritage but also about investing in a shared future defined by creativity, mutual respect, and collaboration.