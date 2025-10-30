India skips Turkey’s national day celebrations

India pointedly skips Turkish National Day event amid tensions over Ankara’s pro-Pakistan stance; deepens engagement with Cyprus in parallel diplomatic outreach..reports Asian Lite News

In a clear diplomatic signal reflecting the strain in bilateral relations, India on Wednesday stayed away from the Turkish National Day celebrations in New Delhi, marking a fresh low in ties already strained by Ankara’s continued support for Pakistan and criticism of India’s internal affairs.

While no official explanation was offered for the absence of senior Indian officials at the Turkish Embassy’s reception, the move was widely viewed as a deliberate message that New Delhi will not overlook Turkey’s persistent political posturing on issues central to India’s sovereignty, notably Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Turkey’s recent comments during Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror strikes earlier this year targeting infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ankara had voiced support for Islamabad’s “right to self-defence,” a position that drew strong disapproval from New Delhi and further deepened the diplomatic chill.

Despite India’s conspicuous absence, Turkish Ambassador Ali Murat Ersoy used the occasion to strike a conciliatory note, calling for a reset in ties and urging cooperation between the two countries. “The potential of our relationship far outweighs the current level of engagement. India is one of the most important countries in the world, and we can work together to promote connectivity,” Ersoy said, addressing the gathering at the embassy.

He added that both nations should “combine efforts and wisdom to address global conflicts and inequalities.” However, India’s non-attendance was interpreted as a pointed reminder that conciliatory words alone may not be sufficient to repair a relationship undermined by Ankara’s repeated alignment with Islamabad.

Relations between India and Turkey have been tense for several years, punctuated by Ankara’s interventions at international forums, including the United Nations General Assembly and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where Turkish leaders have frequently spoken in support of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has in the past criticised India’s decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 — remarks that drew sharp responses from New Delhi.

India’s decision to boycott the Turkish National Day event comes as it simultaneously strengthens engagement with Cyprus, a country whose own troubled history with Turkey provides a subtle yet significant diplomatic counterpoint.

On Wednesday, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit, aimed at reviewing the India–Cyprus Action Plan 2025–2029 and advancing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. The visit underscores a shared emphasis on deepening cooperation across trade, investment, and multilateral forums.

“A warm welcome to FM Constantinos Kombos of the Republic of Cyprus on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to review progress in implementation of the IN–CY Action Plan 2025–29 and discuss the Comprehensive Partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Kombos is scheduled to hold formal talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, focusing on regional security, economic engagement, and coordination at multilateral institutions. He will also deliver a lecture titled “Cyprus and the World” at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA), reflecting the growing strategic dialogue between the two nations.

The two foreign ministers last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York earlier this year, where India reaffirmed its support for “a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus question in accordance with UN resolutions.” The statement underscored India’s consistent stance in favour of Cyprus’s territorial integrity and sovereignty — principles that parallel India’s own sensitivities regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

The Cyprus issue, dating back to Turkey’s 1974 military intervention following a Greek-backed coup in Nicosia, remains a defining geopolitical flashpoint in the eastern Mediterranean. The island’s northern third, occupied by Turkish forces and declared the “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” is recognised only by Turkey. The rest of the international community continues to view the Republic of Cyprus as the legitimate government of the entire island.

For India, the timing of Kombos’s visit — coinciding with its decision to skip the Turkish National Day event — is seen by observers as more than coincidental. It reinforces New Delhi’s broader diplomatic posture of rewarding partners that respect its core interests while signalling disapproval of those that do not.

Analysts note that while trade and economic links between India and Turkey have remained functional, political relations have repeatedly been strained by Ankara’s positions on issues ranging from Kashmir to India’s counter-terror operations. Turkey has also drawn closer to Pakistan and China in recent years, a convergence that has added to New Delhi’s discomfort.

By contrast, India’s partnership with Cyprus has been marked by consistency and mutual support in multilateral settings. The two countries share common ground on issues of sovereignty, international law, and opposition to external interference in domestic matters.

As one European diplomat in New Delhi observed, India’s approach reflects a “calibrated diplomacy” — choosing quiet but firm measures to convey dissatisfaction rather than public confrontation. Skipping the Turkish National Day, therefore, fits into a pattern of silent signalling that India has used with other countries whose positions it finds objectionable.

With both Ankara and New Delhi aware of the strategic potential that still exists in their relationship — from defence trade to regional connectivity projects — diplomats say future engagement will depend on whether Turkey recalibrates its rhetoric and policy on issues sensitive to India.

For now, however, the optics are unmistakable: as Turkey celebrated its national day without Indian representation, New Delhi rolled out the red carpet for the Cypriot foreign minister — a diplomatic contrast that spoke louder than words.