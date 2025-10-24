Arab world blasts Israel’s annexation bid

Arab and Muslim nations unite to denounce Israel’s West Bank annexation bills, citing international law and ICJ rulings, as Israel freezes legislation amid global diplomatic pressure.

A broad coalition of Arab and Muslim countries has issued a united condemnation of the Israeli Knesset’s approval, in a preliminary reading, of two draft laws aimed at imposing so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank and illegal Israeli settlements. The states said the move represented a grave breach of international law and a direct challenge to global efforts for a peaceful two-state solution.

In a joint declaration, the United Arab Emirates, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Djibouti, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, Malaysia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the League of Arab States, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli bills “in the strongest terms.”

They argued that the measures violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which rejects all Israeli actions intended to alter the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem. The statement also referred to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion reaffirming the illegality of Israeli settlement activity and the invalidity of annexation measures in the occupied West Bank.

Support for ICJ ruling and humanitarian law

The signatory nations welcomed the ICJ’s latest advisory opinion of 22 October 2025, which outlined Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law. The Court reiterated that Israel must ensure the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), including Gaza, has access to basic necessities and must allow and facilitate humanitarian aid through the United Nations and its agencies, particularly the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a separate statement condemning the Knesset’s actions as a “dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law.” The ministry stressed that annexing the West Bank would undermine the foundations of the two-state solution and erode trust in diplomatic efforts for peace. It reaffirmed the UAE’s rejection of any unilateral measures altering the legal or historical status of Palestinian territory and called on the international community to take “decisive action” to safeguard stability and justice in the region.

Israel freezes annexation bills

In a move that appeared to respond to mounting pressure, Israel announced a suspension of the legislative process for the two annexation bills. Coalition chairman Ofir Katz confirmed that the proposals — which passed a preliminary vote during U.S. Vice-President J.D. Vance’s visit — would not advance “until further notice.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office described the vote as “a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord” during the high-profile U.S. visit. It clarified that Netanyahu’s Likud party had abstained and that without its backing, “the bills are unlikely to proceed.”

Vice-President Vance called the vote a “political stunt” with “no practical significance,” adding that it was “a very stupid political stunt” that had personally offended him. His remarks underscored U.S. frustration at attempts to escalate tensions while Washington continues to engage diplomatically on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cairo hosts Palestinian unity talks

As international reactions unfolded, delegations from Hamas and Fatah met in Cairo to discuss governance arrangements for post-war Gaza. According to Egyptian media, the meetings — led by senior negotiators Khalil al-Hayya for Hamas and Hussein al-Sheikh for Fatah — aim to bridge internal Palestinian divisions. Egypt is also preparing to host a Gaza reconstruction conference in the second half of November.

The coordinated condemnation by Arab and Muslim nations, coupled with Israel’s decision to pause its legislative push, signals that regional and global pressure may be restraining unilateral actions on the ground. The future of the two-state solution — long imperilled by expanding settlements — now depends on whether diplomatic momentum can outpace political manoeuvring within Israel.