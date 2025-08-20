Starvation crisis deepens in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June…reports Asian Lite News

Three Palestinians in Gaza died from famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, hospital records show, bringing the total death toll from hunger-related causes to 266, including 112 children.

Since 2nd March 2025, Israeli forces have closed all crossings with the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the spread of famine in the territory.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June as a result of the continuing blockade.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached alarming levels, noting that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid deliveries have cost many lives, with nearly one in five children under the age of five in Gaza City suffering from acute malnutrition.

UAE STEPS IN

The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today carrying out the 75th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness operation, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and with the participation of Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Singapore and Indonesia.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of Emirati charitable institutions and organisations, to meet the needs of the population amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

With the completion of this airdrop, the total aid delivered by air under the operation has surpassed 4,012 tonnes of food and other essential supplies, reaffirming the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and strengthening their resilience.

These initiatives highlight the UAE’s pioneering role in international relief efforts, mobilising regional and international cooperation and reinforcing the nation’s approach of giving to alleviate the suffering of those affected by crises.