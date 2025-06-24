Trump Lashes Out Over Fragile Truce

Trump mentioned that both countries “violated” the ceasefire that was announced late Monday….reports Asian Lite News

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern warning to both Israel and Iran, accusing them of actions which could shatter a hard-won truce.

“These guys gotta calm down. It’s ridiculous. I didn’t like plenty of things that I saw yesterday. I didn’t like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal … and I didn’t like the fact that the retaliation was very strong,” Trump told reporters in Washington before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump mentioned that both countries “violated” the ceasefire that was announced late Monday.

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before… The biggest load that we’ve seen, I’m not happy with Israel. When I say now you have 12 hours, you don’t go out in the first hour, just drop everything you have on them. So, I’m not happy with him. I’m not happy with Iran either,” said the US President.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. Do you understand that,” he added.

Earlier, Trump sounded a warning to Israel against launching another attack on Iran.

“Israel Do not drop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards American military bases in Iraq and Qatar on Monday night, escalating the ongoing conflict in the region.

As per media reports, the operation was named “Annunciation of Victory”. However, there were reportedly no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that the Israeli defence forces have achieved “all of the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and much more”, thus agreeing to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire.

“Israel has removed from over it a double existential threat – on both the nuclear issue and regarding ballistic missiles. The IDF also achieved complete air superiority in the skies over Tehran, struck a severe blow to the military leadership and destroyed dozens of Iran’s main regime targets,” read a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office.

“In the last several days, the IDF has also severely struck regime targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of militants from the Basij, the terrorist regime’s instrument of repression, and eliminated an additional senior nuclear scientist. Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat,” it mentioned further.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday afternoon that the military action was in response to US and Israeli “criminal aggressions” and will not affect the “deeply rooted” relationships.

“Iran’s military strikes on American military base ‘Al-Udeid’ was in exercise of our self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the United States’ unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June 2025. This act of self-defence had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships,” Baghaei posted on X.