IBPC Dubai charts new growth path

Former Tata Motors CEO Ravi Kant headlines exclusive event as Indian business council sets course for transformation….reports Asian Lite News

The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai has signalled a significant strategic evolution in its role within the UAE’s business ecosystem, hosting an exclusive engagement for its Platinum and Diamond members to unveil its renewed growth vision. The high-level gathering — the first of several planned — underscored IBPC Dubai’s new focus on creating meaningful sectoral collaborations, enhancing member value, and elevating Indo-UAE bilateral business influence.

Held in Dubai, the invite-only event brought together a cross-section of top executives, entrepreneurs, and institutional leaders to engage in curated discussions around leadership, transformation, and cross-border opportunity. At the centre of this shift is IBPC’s repositioning from a conventional community convenor to a more dynamic strategic catalyst within the UAE’s economic landscape.

Opening the evening, Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, outlined the Council’s intent to move beyond standard networking formats into the realm of ecosystem creation. “With over 100 targeted events annually, we are now anchoring our programming on marquee conferences, strategic roundtables, and platforms such as Capital Connect,” he said. “This is about learning, legacy, and leadership — and ensuring our members play a key role in shaping the future of business across the region.”

Delivering the keynote address was Ravi Kant, the former CEO and Vice Chairman of Tata Motors, who offered a powerful reflection on the future of corporate leadership in an age of global disruption. In his address titled “A New Paradigm – Leading from the Back”, Kant urged leaders to adopt a purpose-driven, empathetic, and agile approach in the face of accelerating technological and societal change.

“Leadership today is not about command and control,” he said. “It is about values, trust, and relevance in an environment shaped by AI, drones, and digital natives. Authenticity matters more than hierarchy.”

Kant’s observations found resonance with an audience that included veterans of the Indian diaspora, representatives from companies like Oracle, Dubai Customs, and DP World, as well as rising industry voices.

The event also served to honour longstanding contributors to the Indian business community. IBPC’s Lifetime Diamond Members were felicitated for their service and vision, including Skandan Mahalingam (Founder, Ideal Capital), Abdul Ghafoor (Partner, Fine Tools Trading), and Sujith Matthew (Partner, ALB Mathew and Excello Law). A tribute was also paid to the late Dr Ram Buxani, a founding figure in the Indian business ecosystem of the UAE, with his daughter Chetna Buxani in attendance.

This inaugural engagement is just the beginning of what IBPC terms a “high-impact member strategy,” with future initiatives to include enhanced sector-specific programming, community-driven platforms, and wider regional outreach. The Council’s flagship Capital Connect series, whose recent edition with the BSE CEO drew over 1,000 attendees, will continue to play a central role. Other programmes, such as the IBPC Corporate Quiz, are also being scaled up, with record female participation noted in recent editions.

Vice Chairman of IBPC Dubai, Sunil Sinha, said the recalibrated approach would cement the Council’s relevance across sectors. “We are no longer just organising events — we are shaping a platform of influence and substance for Indo-UAE economic collaboration.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mahalingam echoed the forward-looking tone of the evening. “This marks a turning point,” he said. “IBPC is evolving from a platform into a force — one that leads, connects, and shapes the future of regional and global commerce.”

As it embarks on this strategic realignment, IBPC Dubai aims to transform into a premier business advisory and engagement hub, anchored in insight, driven by purpose, and committed to advancing India’s economic engagement with the UAE.