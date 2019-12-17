Islamic Conference of Health Ministers inaugurated … reports Asian Lite News

The 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, ICHM, was inaugurated today in Abu Dhabi with high-profile attendees featuring Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Ministers of Health and high-level representatives from the OIC Member States and representatives of international organisations.

Hosted by the UAE and organised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, in cooperation with OIC, the conference is being held under the theme, “Quality of Life”.

The opening session kicked off with a speech by Dr Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Health, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, who shed light on plans that the ministries of health of member states are working on and the challenges they face to keep pace with the changes in the health sector worldwide.

He also spoke about the direct impact of health pattern changes on the health of societies, stressing the need to take into account, when developing health policies, all issues related to universal health coverage, health emergencies, responding to public health threats and mobilising resources and energies to counteract antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

After taking the chair of the conference, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, affirmed that the UAE is doing its best to support OIC member states by sharing its expertise in fighting health threats.

“The UAE is very keen to exchange its expertise with OIC member states to help implement the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action 2014-2023,” the minister said.

Al Owais noted that the conference coincides with the UAE’s announcement of 2020 as the year of preparations for the next 50 (2020: towards the next 50) by the wise leadership.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the IOC, underlined the organisation’s realisation that the progress made in health is due to countries adopting the IOC’s Strategic Work Programme.

In a recorded speech, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, highlighted the importance of the 7th session of the ICHM, which is held as part of global efforts to address health challenges and achieve global health security.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, underlined the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, which was adopted by the Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.