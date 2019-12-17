During the call on Monday, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on a range of issues … reports Asian Lite News

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed bilateral ties during a telephonic conversation, the White House said.

During the call on Monday, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on a range of issues, including the negotiation of a US-Britain free trade agreement, Xinhua news agency reported citing White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere as saying in a tweet on Monday.

Trump also congratulated Johnson on his electoral victory, Deere added.

Johnson was re-elected Prime Minister following his landslide victory in the December 12 general election, deemed as one the UK’s most decisive and crucial.

His Conservative Party won an overall majority, making it comfortable for Johnson to take the UK out of the European Union on January 31, 2020 as he had promised.

US Vice President Mike Pence said during his visit in Britain in September that Washington “is ready, willing, and able to do a free trade agreement with the UK immediately upon the completion of Brexit”.