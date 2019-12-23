Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted saying the country is a shared relationship and a shared dream … reports Asian Lite News

Ahead of the Congress protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat here, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday has appealed to all to join them in the protest where the reading of the constitution will also take place.

“Dear Students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these, it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 p.m. at Rajghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted saying the country is a shared relationship and a shared dream.

“The Constitution is our power. We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Come, be a part of the reading of the Constitution text with me at 3 p.m. at Bapu’s Samadhi Rajghat,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress is scheduled to hold a protest at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Rajghat against the CAA and NRC.

The party has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the future of the youth and the country.