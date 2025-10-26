GAZA AID: MSF raps Israel

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says Israel Continues to Use Aid as a Weapon of War Against Gaza Strip…reports Asian Lite News

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel continues to use humanitarian aid as a means of pressure against the Palestinians.

In a press statement, MSF’s project coordinator in Gaza, Caroline Willemen, stressed that humanitarian aid sent to the Gaza Strip should not be tied to any political conditions.

Willemen explained that Israeli attacks on the Strip have decreased significantly since the ceasefire agreement began, but the Israeli army launched a large-scale offensive on October 19, continuing to fire almost daily.

She noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has not improved significantly, as water and shelter shortages persist, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents as winter approaches.

MSF teams, she pointed out, continue to record cases of severe malnutrition among children under five and pregnant women. The nutritional situation remains alarming despite the slight improvements, and providing daily health services remains extremely difficult despite the ceasefire.

MSF’s project coordinator added that Palestinians in Gaza have been living the horror of genocide for two years. There is a dire need for aid, and rebuilding Gaza will take a long time, but the minimum basic humanitarian conditions in the Strip have not yet been reached. (QNA)

Knesset Move

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval, in a preliminary reading, of two bills intended to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and to legalise control over a settlement.

The UAE stressed that this step constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law, undermining efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at altering the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territory. The Ministry warned that any attempt to annex the West Bank would be categorically rejected, as it undermines the foundations of the two-state solution.

The Ministry further emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to revive the peace process and end illegal practices. It affirmed the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace and justice and to safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Ministry also called on the international community to uphold its legal and political responsibilities and to take the necessary measures to ensure security and stability for all peoples of the region.