Abu Dhabi leads future of food innovation

Global Food Week 2025 cements Abu Dhabi’s leadership in food innovation, uniting 75 countries to showcase sustainable agriculture, cutting-edge technologies, and women-led enterprises driving future food security….reports Asian Lite News

Global Food Week (GFW) 2025 has reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a global hub for food innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation, bringing together over 75 countries and thousands of participants to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event underscored the emirate’s growing influence in shaping the future of food systems and agricultural technologies across continents.

With 18 countries participating for the first time, GFW 2025 became a melting pot of cultures, cuisines, and cutting-edge AgriTech solutions. From large corporations and local farmers to celebrated chefs and start-ups, the exhibition showcased the full spectrum of the food ecosystem, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.

Spread across pavilions representing five continents, the event featured an impressive range of food diversity and agricultural advances. The Italian Pavilion, led by Donato Cinelli, Executive Director of Global Marketing, hosted over 20 companies with live cooking sessions by Chef Luca Martino that drew large crowds. Mexico’s pavilion celebrated its agricultural heritage with dedicated sections for corn, peppers, and cocoa, while Denmark and Poland showcased Europe’s best in dairy, meat, and organic produce.

Asia’s participation was equally striking. Japan, South Korea, and China highlighted innovations in smart agriculture, alternative proteins, and sustainable food processing, reflecting their leadership in food technology. From the Middle East, Jordan’s prized dates and olive oil took centre stage, alongside Egypt’s fresh produce and Palestine’s traditional exports such as olive oil, honey, and thyme.

The inclusion of 18 debuting nations underlined Global Food Week’s expanding reach as a premier platform for AgriTech collaboration and sustainable food solutions. Over three days, the event hosted the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, Global Food Talks, and the AgriTech Forum — all reinforcing the UAE’s regional and global influence in the food and beverage sector.

GFW 2025 served not only as a trade event but as a strategic dialogue space. The ongoing activities across the UAE aim to link international expertise with pioneering local initiatives, building a food system resilient from farm to table. The event also offered a vital platform for national small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their innovations, network with global industry players, and explore new export opportunities.

Centred around four pillars — procurement and supply chains, food industry innovation, sustainable solutions, and market access — Global Food Week highlighted the UAE’s holistic approach to food sector growth, from agricultural technology to regional trade.

Among the notable participants was AlNoud Farm, based in Al-Foah, Al Ain, which drew attention for its honey and date production within eco-friendly greenhouses. Manager Ghalia Albannai said the event offered invaluable opportunities to connect with business owners and raise awareness about supporting local agriculture.

Similarly, Azbat Brida Products, managed by Noura Khalifa Al-Jabri, showcased over 150 local products, including eggs and butter, while highlighting women’s empowerment initiatives supported by the UAE’s leadership. “Our participation came through the Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, which shows how the leadership continues to empower women across all sectors,” she said.

Bu Theeb Nursery & Fruits Farm, supervised by Salah Sayed, also drew interest for its range of dates and fruits such as Medjool, Ikhlas, figs, and mangoes. He said the event offered “an excellent opportunity to gain knowledge and market our products,” adding that the farm had already received three awards from the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award.

Entrepreneurial creativity was on full display with projects like By Gezelle by Mona Al-Mansoori, who introduced premium date-based confections infused with nuts such as pistachios and almonds, while Maryam Khalifa AlZaabi’s home-grown perfume business — supported by the Women’s Union — showcased how traditional craftsmanship continues to thrive alongside modern enterprise.

In AgriTech innovation, AlFafa Agricultural LLC, managed by Naser AlZaabi, stood out as the UAE’s pioneering AI-driven strawberry farm. “We produce over 1,200 tonnes per month using artificial intelligence in agriculture and aim to reach 5,000 tonnes annually,” he said, adding that local farming helps reduce import dependence and enhances food security.

Participants consistently emphasised the role of government support and leadership in strengthening national food self-sufficiency. The UAE’s agricultural strategy, coupled with initiatives like Global Food Week, continues to provide strong incentives for innovation, investment, and sustainability within the food sector.

More than a trade fair, Global Food Week 2025 reflected Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to balance innovation with sustainability — ensuring that food security, entrepreneurship, and global cooperation go hand in hand. By fostering collaboration between nations and nurturing local talent, the UAE is shaping a resilient, inclusive, and forward-thinking food future for generations to come.