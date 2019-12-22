The funding allocation was confirmed on Friday when the President signed the $738 billion annual defence budget … reports Asian Lite News

US President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space called the US Space Force, a new military service in more than 70 years.

At an army base near Washington, Trump on Friday described space as “the world’s newest war-fighting domain”, the BBC reported.

“Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital,” he said.

“We’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, but very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.

“The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”

The funding allocation was confirmed on Friday when the President signed the $738 billion annual defence budget.

The launch of the Space Force, which comes under the US Air Force, will be funded by an initial $40 million for its first year.

The BBC said in its report that the Space Force was not intended to put troops into orbit, but protect US assets, such as hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

Space Force will build on the work of the existing US Space Command (SpaceCom), which was created in August to handle the US military’s space operations.

Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said that Space Force would comprise around 16,000 Air Force and civilian personnel.

It will be led by Air Force General Jay Raymond, who currently runs SpaceCom.