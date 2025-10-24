Arab powerhouses plan future together

The UAE and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their deep strategic partnership at the third “Retreat of Resolve”, advancing shared visions for regional stability, innovation, and sustainable development….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the third edition of the “Retreat of Resolve” of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council at its Abu Dhabi headquarters, reinforcing the two nations’ shared commitment to deepening cooperation across vital sectors and shaping a unified vision for regional progress.

The two-day retreat brought together senior officials from both countries, including Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the Council’s Executive Committee on the UAE side; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Rakan Tarabzoni, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for International Economic Affairs.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Shakhboot expressed profound gratitude to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Arabia’s Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their steadfast leadership and shared strategic vision. He also extended appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for his enduring support and guidance to the Council.

“Sheikh Shakhboot reaffirmed that the Saudi-Emirati partnership represents a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity, built on a foundation of shared values, unity of purpose, and an unshakeable sense of brotherhood,” the statement said. He emphasised that the Council’s creation marked “an exceptional model of Arab joint cooperation,” enhancing economic integration and advancing innovation through shared frameworks that maximise efficiency and build resilient, forward-looking systems.

“The bond between the two nations goes beyond agreements or economic interests,” he added. “It is a relationship rooted in destiny, mutual trust, and a joint aspiration for a prosperous and secure future.”

The minister highlighted that the next stage of cooperation requires intensified coordination to translate the leadership’s shared vision into actionable outcomes—particularly across strategic areas such as education, scientific research, technology, and sustainable development.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Committee Secretaries, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi said the third retreat reflected “the depth of historic ties and the expanding strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” built on dialogue, cooperation, and shared prosperity. He described the meeting as a “milestone in bilateral collaboration,” providing a platform to reinforce existing partnerships and forge new ones that would bring tangible benefits to both nations’ economies and societies.

Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzoni of Saudi Arabia said the retreat’s success demonstrates that “ambition knows no bounds when determination is united and visions align.” He emphasised that both nations remain committed to advancing joint initiatives, setting measurable targets, and achieving outcomes that reflect their leaderships’ ambitions. “The partnership between the Kingdom and the UAE extends beyond institutional collaboration,” he noted. “It is a partnership of destiny and shared prosperity.”

A key highlight of the retreat was a presentation by Hesham Amiri, Executive Director for Service Development at the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, on the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. He detailed the UAE’s pioneering efforts to simplify administrative processes, eliminate redundant requirements, and enhance service efficiency — offering a model for regional governance modernisation.

Another session, led by Abdulaziz Talib Al Habsi, Director of the Office of the Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Razan bint Abdulraouf Naji, examined the governance framework of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council. It discussed ways to enhance the Council’s operational structures and ensure seamless implementation of joint projects.

Several thematic working sessions followed, focusing on integration committees across key sectors such as energy, industry, infrastructure, finance, investment, environment, supply-chain security, and human development. These discussions aimed to identify new opportunities to expand cooperation, align strategic policies, and ensure long-term sustainability and innovation.

Established in May 2016, the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council serves as a pioneering model for bilateral and regional collaboration. It operates through a structured framework designed to translate the leaderships’ shared vision into strategic initiatives that foster economic diversification, empower human capital, and strengthen social and cultural ties between the two nations.

Over the years, the Council has launched a series of joint projects promoting integration in trade, energy, defence, and technology, alongside collaborative efforts to enhance food security and environmental sustainability. The Council has also been instrumental in aligning long-term development strategies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071, ensuring both nations continue to lead the region in innovation, competitiveness, and governance excellence.

As Sheikh Shakhboot concluded, “The Saudi-Emirati partnership stands as a beacon of Arab unity and a model for how shared ambition and mutual respect can shape a more secure, prosperous, and innovative future for the region.”