Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Lt. General James C. McConville, US Chief of Staff of the Army, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Lt. General McConville and both sides discussed the cooperation and friendship between their countries, along with ways of reinforcing them, especially in the areas of the military and defence.

They also exchanged their views on current regional developments and events, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Al Bowardi also attended the signing of a bilateral strategic agreement between the land forces of the UAE and US, to strengthen their strategic defence and military cooperation and encourage joint action.

The agreement was signed by Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Mujren Al Amiri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and Lt. General McConnville.

At the end of the meeting, Al Bowardi awarded McConnville the Emirates Military Order (First Class), in recognition of his services to promote joint cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by several senior officers from the ministry and the UAE Armed Forces.