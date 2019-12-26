Only a few days left to nominate for the Abu Dhabi Awards … reports Asian Lite News

The Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee announced that there are only a few days left to nominate individuals for its 10th edition.

The Abu Dhabi Awards is a government initiative that honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated themselves to making a positive impact on the Abu Dhabi community.

The Awards are currently open for nominations until 31st December 2019. Nominations can be submitted in just five minutes by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website.

Following a successful nomination campaign launched earlier this year, the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee activated good deeds across the Emirate through a series of inspirational talks, educational majlis sessions and community outreach events.

Following the closing of nominations at the end of the year, the Awards organising committee will be evaluating all nomination entries to produce a shortlist of the most qualified nominees. The committee will then develop a detailed study on the work and contribution of each individual, ushering in a rigorous review process. Award recipients will be selected and announced at the official Abu Dhabi Awards ceremony slated to take place in the first quarter of 2020.

Commenting on the countdown to the end of the 10th nomination cycle, Eisa Al Subousi, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said, “We urge each and every person to make their nomination for the Abu Dhabi Awards before December 31st. We all know an unsung hero that deserves to be recognised for their selfless deeds. Recognising someone for their contributions to the community is an act of goodness in and of itself”.

The awards, which are held biennially, represent the Emirate’s highest civilian honour and can be awarded to anyone regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency. The only criteria that nominees must fulfil is to have made a positive contribution towards the emirate and community of Abu Dhabi, or the UAE as a whole.

Since 2005, the Awards have recognised 80 unsung heroes hailing from 16 different countries that have left a positive impact on the community of the UAE.