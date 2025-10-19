UK backs Egypt-led Gaza stabilisation force

Britain takes an advisory and strategic role in US-backed efforts to establish a UN-mandated international force in Gaza and guide reconstruction plans estimated at £50bn…reports Asian Lite News

Britain is taking a central advisory role in international efforts to stabilise and rebuild Gaza, as a US and European-backed UN Security Council motion prepares the ground for a new global stabilisation force led by Egypt. The proposed force is intended to take control of security in the devastated territory once a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is fully in place, diplomats have said.

The plan, being driven by Washington, seeks to establish a force operating under a UN mandate but without the formal structure of a UN peacekeeping mission. Instead, it will have powers similar to those granted to international troops in Haiti to combat armed gangs. Egypt, backed by Turkey, Indonesia and Azerbaijan as potential troop contributors, is expected to lead the operation. Discussions are continuing on whether the force should be under full UN leadership.

Although no European or British troops are expected to be deployed, the UK has sent advisers to a small operational cell run by the US inside Israel. That cell is working on implementing the second phase of a 20-point plan drawn up by US President Donald Trump. London has emphasised that its ultimate objective remains the establishment of a Palestinian state encompassing the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

British diplomats said the UK is contributing its expertise from past peace processes, particularly from Northern Ireland, to address the most contentious issue of decommissioning Hamas weapons. Drawing on the model used for disarming the IRA and loyalist groups, the UK is advising on an independent verification mechanism that could ensure weapons are put beyond use without appearing to be a surrender. It is expected that Hamas would hand over heavy weapons and missile launchers first, while the question of smaller arms held by its brigades would be deferred.

The UK has also been training a Palestinian police contingent, which may eventually operate under the international force’s authority. Under the proposal, if the force proves effective in maintaining stability, Israel would make further withdrawals from Gaza. However, Israeli officials have insisted on retaining a large buffer zone under their control to prevent renewed attacks by Hamas.

London appears to be backing a significant diplomatic move that could see former prime minister Tony Blair take a position on a newly proposed “board of peace” — part of the Trump plan to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance transition. The board, chaired by Trump, would supervise a 15-member committee of Palestinian technocrats. Blair’s appointment could be confirmed next month when Egypt hosts a major Gaza reconstruction conference in Cairo.

Blair, long a controversial figure for his role in the 2003 Iraq invasion, has received support from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, who told CNBC that Blair “is a person acceptable to the Iraqis and a friend, having contributed to the decision to go to war with President Bush at the time and to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s regime… We certainly wish him success in this mission and we will support him.”

The Cairo conference is expected to bring together donors and investors for what UK officials estimate will be a reconstruction effort costing over $67bn (£50bn). British officials believe the sheer scale of the rebuilding means private sector finance will be essential alongside contributions from Gulf states.

The UN, European Union and World Bank have jointly assessed that it could take decades to rebuild Gaza, where the destruction is “absolutely immense,” according to Hady Amr, a former US representative for Palestinian affairs. The UN estimates that about 83% of Gaza City’s buildings were damaged, and 40% destroyed, during Israel’s two-year military campaign.

UN Development Programme official Jaco Cilliers said about 81,000 tons of rubble have already been cleared, but enormous challenges remain. Experts have warned that unexploded ordnance, collapsed infrastructure, and bodies still trapped under the debris must all be dealt with before full reconstruction can begin.

The ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month includes provisions to allow larger volumes of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with a focus on restoring essential services such as water, power, and healthcare. “There’s going to need to be a massive scale-up of life-saving assistance just to ensure that people are getting food, medical assistance and shelter,” said Mona Yacoubian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa this week unveiled a five-year, $67bn reconstruction plan developed with Arab and international experts. The initiative, to be rolled out in three phases, includes $3.5bn for emergency relief and infrastructure repairs in the first six months, followed by longer-term recovery efforts. Mustafa stressed that Israel must withdraw from Gaza, reopen crossings and allow materials in for rebuilding, insisting that the Palestinian Authority intends to extend its governance to the enclave once conditions permit.