High-Fibre Diet May Lower Colon Cancer Risk

A healthy lifestyle which includes exercise and a nutrient-dense diet may help reduce the risk of cancer. Foods which are rich in antioxidants and fiber have been found to regulate oestrogen and inhibit cancer cell formation. Small changes to a routine can help reduce the risk of breast cancer. Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert lists down some superfoods to add in ones diet to reduce the risk of breast cancer…writes Puja Gupta.



Walnuts: Walnuts are packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and phytosterols which helps regulate oestrogen levels and slow the growth of breast cancer cells.

Walnuts have been known to help fight inflammation which in itself is beneficial in avoiding heart disease and a host of other chronic conditions, but it is also linked to cancer.



Blueberries: Research suggests, that blueberries can reduce the growth of breast cancer tumours by causing cancerous cells to self-destruct, a process called apoptosis. Frozen wild blueberries are just as antioxidant and nutrient-packed as fresh. One can consume blueberries with smoothies, oatmeal or yogurt.

Sweet Potatoes: The sweet potato can inhibit proliferation and can regulate cell growth, defend and repair them. Studies have shown that women who eat sweet potatoes on a regular basis are at a 17 percent lower risk of developing breast cancer.



Flaxseeds: Flaxseed has all kinds of amazing health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Flaxseed is the richest source of lignans, a type of antioxidant. Dietary flaxseed has the potential to reduce tumour growth in patients with breast cancer. One can add flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt parfaits, or mix in the morning oatmeal.



Garlic: Garlic gets its cancer-busting properties from allicin, a component of garlic that’s been shown to inhibit the division of cancer cells. Other cancer risks also found to lower lung, stomach, and prostate, possibly due to the flavonols present in the garlic. Eating garlic raw can maximize the anti-cancer effects.

Green Tea: Green tea is packed antioxidants with immense health benefits. One of those benefits includes having anti-breast cancer properties.



Decreasing the number of fatty foods in the diet and replacing them with whole foods will reduce the risk and have been shown to improve the survival rate of breast cancer patients. While no single food is guaranteed to keep oneself cancer-free, changing the diet to include more of these superfoods that can help fight breast cancer would prove beneficial.

