Falafel Frenzy: Five Must-Try Recipes

Every year on June 12, food lovers around the globe mark International Falafel Day — a celebration of the crispy, golden bites that have become a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine and street food culture worldwide. Whether tucked into a fluffy pita, nestled atop a salad, or served solo with a dip, falafel continues to win hearts and appetites with its irresistible flavour and versatility.

To honour this delicious day, we bring you five standout falafel recipes that will rekindle your love for this humble, protein-packed delicacy.



Classic Chickpea Falafel

Let’s start with the original — a timeless recipe that’s crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Made with soaked chickpeas (never canned!), garlic, onion, fresh parsley, cilantro, cumin, and coriander, the mix is pulsed into a coarse dough and deep-fried until perfectly golden. Serve these with tahini sauce, pickled turnips, and a squeeze of lemon for that authentic street food experience.

Baked Falafel for a Healthier Crunch

Craving falafel but watching your oil intake? This baked version is your go-to. Packed with the same chickpea goodness and herby notes, these falafels are shaped into patties and baked until crisp. They’re lighter but just as flavourful — perfect for stuffing into wraps, tossing in grain bowls, or enjoying as a protein-rich snack.

Green Falafel with Spinach and Herbs



Add a burst of colour and freshness to your falafel with this vibrant twist. Packed with spinach, coriander, and mint, green falafels are herbaceous, zesty, and visually stunning. They’re a sneaky but tasty way to boost your greens intake, and they pair beautifully with yoghurt-based dips or lemony dressings.

Falafel-Stuffed Pita Pockets



Upgrade your lunch game with stuffed pita pockets. Load them with warm falafels, crunchy lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a generous drizzle of garlic yoghurt sauce or tahini. The result? A portable, satisfying meal that ticks all the right flavour and texture boxes. Ideal for a quick bite or picnic lunch.

Beetroot Falafel



Want to make your platter pop? Try adding grated beetroot to your falafel mix. The result is a slightly sweet, earthy twist with a stunning magenta hue. These are perfect for party platters or topping off vibrant salad bowls. They’re not just beautiful — they’re loaded with antioxidants too.

Whether you stick to the classic or experiment with colourful variations, falafels are a celebration of flavour, culture, and creativity. This International Falafel Day, roll up your sleeves and get cooking — your taste buds will thank you!