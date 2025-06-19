Cool, Crisp Summer Salads

As temperatures soar, refreshing summer salads take centre stage on our plates. Packed with hydration, flavour, and colour, these simple recipes are ideal for quick meals, healthy snacks, or side dishes at any gathering. From fruity combinations to protein-rich bowls, these five summer salads will help you stay cool and energised.

Watermelon, Feta & Mint Salad



A sweet and savoury combination that’s perfect for hot days. Combine chunks of chilled watermelon with crumbled feta and torn mint leaves in a large bowl. Whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, a pinch of salt, and black pepper. Drizzle over the salad and gently toss. Serve immediately for maximum freshness.

Avocado & Corn Salad



Creamy avocado meets sweet corn in this colourful and satisfying bowl. Combine 1 cup of cooked sweet corn kernels (fresh or frozen), 1 diced avocado, chopped cherry tomatoes, red onion, and fresh coriander. For the dressing, mix 2 tablespoons lime juice with 1 tablespoon olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour over the salad and toss gently.

Greek Salad with Lemon-Oregano Dressing



This Mediterranean classic is full of crunch and bold flavours. In a bowl, combine chopped cucumber, tomato wedges, red onion, kalamata olives, and crumbled feta. In a separate bowl, whisk together the juice of one lemon, 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Pour over the salad and toss well before serving chilled.

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Glaze



A no-fuss Italian favourite, perfect as a starter or side. Layer thick slices of ripe tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and basil leaves on a platter. Drizzle generously with balsamic glaze and season with salt and pepper. This elegant salad is best enjoyed fresh and slightly chilled.

Chickpea & Cucumber Salad with Tahini



A protein-packed option that’s both hearty and cooling. Combine 1 cup of boiled chickpeas with diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and chopped parsley. In a bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons tahini, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 minced garlic clove, salt, and pepper. Thin the dressing with a splash of water if needed, then toss it with the salad until evenly coated.

Whether served at a summer picnic, a casual lunch, or a garden dinner, these refreshing salads make staying cool deliciously simple. Each bowl offers a unique flavour profile that celebrates the season’s best ingredients — crisp veggies, juicy fruits, and bright herbs — all enhanced with quick homemade dressings. Enjoy them on repeat all summer long.