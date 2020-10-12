Desi Raag, like any other patriotic song tells us the story of struggles our country had gone through to open the door of freedom and let the air of joy blow on us. Songs in general can create unique emotions in you but songs of patriotism can make you overwhelmed with all those emotions …. Reports Asian Lite News

When everyone celebrates the day of nonviolence, let’s not forget the sacrifice of our soldiers who lost their life in the wars. This is the theme for Yousaf Lensman’s latest musical album ‘Desi Raag’ which is dedicated to brave Indian soldiers on 2nd October.

The album is a soulful song of unity, brotherhood and our longing for a peaceful world. Fayiz Muhammad and Yousaf Lensman together bestowed this musical album, a tribute to the brave soldiers of India.

The voice over has been done by renowned Malayalam actor Padma Shri Bharath Mohanlal and the famous Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. Actor Rahman officially launched the album in four languages- English, Hindi, Malayalam

The song portraying unity in patriotism and the diversity in our culture begins with the voice over by Manju Warrier – “Our nation has achieved the independence of 74 years through sacrifices of freedom fighters and we hold them to heart with much respect”. You can feel your heart beating up so fast to the rhythm of the song as it brings to your mind the memories of the martyrs of war. It could be the moment of realisation of your own blessed belonging with the country.

Desi Raag, like any other patriotic song tells us the story of struggles our country had gone through to open the door of freedom and let the air of joy blow on us. Songs in general can create unique emotions in you but songs of patriotism can make you overwhelmed with all those emotions.

“Wish not to witness again the enduring and scorching pain of begetters who has lost their young ones. May their wails and tears not haunt our dreams. We know you are all dying and we are still living”, the visual and musical treat ends with the narration of Mohanlal.

The lyrics are penned by B. K Harinarayanan, Fousiya Abubakar, Vallavan Annadurai and Shaji Chundan. Shoukath Lensman is both the creative head and director of the album which is a tribute to the chivalrous soldiers who are the saviours of our nation. Desi Raag is the first musical album which is released using virtual reality facility.

The song is sung by famous singers Afzal, Vaishnav Girish (Indian Idol Fame), Ishan Dev, and Meril Ann Mathew in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and English. Meril, who specializes in Carnatic Western music under the tutelage of renowned music teachers Shankar Das and Abhilash and she is best known for her numerous stage shows and albums.

Meril Ann Mathew, 11, is daughter of Manoj Mathew and Nisha Varghese. She belongs to the Arrackel family of Alakode-Kannur. She is a 6th Grade student at Birla Public School, Doha-Qatar. She has been studying classical music for the past five years and also acquired talents in dance, violin and keyboard. She has sung on numerous albums, performed many stage shows and won various music and dance competitions.

The song reminds us: “It’s time to end all the wars and build a world of peace and love. No more wars, no more tears. No more walls, let’s break them all. Let’s end this bloodshed forever for the sake of humanity’’.

