An Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of medical aid arrived yesterday at Khartoum International Airport, Sudan. The aid was sent on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation.

The flydubai aircraft was received at the airport by Prof. Siddiq Tawer, Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies, and Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan

On behalf of Sudan’s President, Prime Minister, Sovereign Council and Transitional Government, Prof. Tawer thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Sudan’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

Prof. Tawer also lauded Sheikh Hamdan’s support and personal keenness to help Sudan, through the work of the foundation.

Al Junaibi stated that the aid supplied by the foundation is part of the overall aid provided by the UAE to Sudan, which is a continuous effort that has lasted for decades.

With this. the total aid provided by the UAE to Sudan to counter COVID-19 came to 54 tonnes or 62 percent of the total global aid aimed at fighting the pandemic in the North African nation.

