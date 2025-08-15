UAE boosts Africa water investment drive

The UAE reaffirmed its dedication to Africa’s water security at the Africa Water Investment Summit, advancing climate-resilient projects and preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference….reports Asian Lite News

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding water investments in Africa, using the Africa Water Investment Summit in Cape Town as a key platform to push forward preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Representing President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the high-level gathering held in South Africa. He was joined by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs.

The event was convened by the Republic of South Africa as part of its G20 Presidency and co-hosted with the African Union Commission, the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP), the AU–AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa, and the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD. The summit brought together world leaders, policy-makers, financiers, and development experts with a shared goal: to mobilise large-scale investments for climate-resilient water and sanitation projects that will drive water security, economic growth, and sustainable development across Africa.

As co-host of the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, the UAE took part in the summit as part of its ongoing, year-long preparatory process, described as extensive, inclusive, and transparent. This engagement is seen as a key milestone in shaping the agenda for the global conference.

“The UAE views investment in Africa’s water security as an investment in global stability, prosperity, and shared climate goals.” Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State

Speaking at the opening plenary, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored the UAE’s vision of linking Africa’s water security with global stability and shared climate ambitions. “The UAE views investment in Africa’s water security as an investment in global stability, prosperity, and shared climate goals. For the 2026 UN Water Conference, our vision is to bring all actors – from governments to investors – to the table, making it a platform for real agreements and measurable impact,” he said.

He also drew on the UAE’s history of supporting clean water initiatives, noting that this commitment stems from the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made access to clean water a central pillar of his philanthropic work. Sheikh Shakhboot highlighted the recent launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in February 2024 as part of efforts to address global water scarcity using innovative, cutting-edge technologies.

A significant moment at the summit was the presentation of the Global Water Changemakers Awards by Botswana’s President Duma Boko, who serves as the Chairperson of the awards initiative. These awards recognise leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment to advancing climate-resilient water investments and mobilising funding for water security. The UAE was among six recipients honoured for its role as co-host of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The UAE delegation also participated in high-level ministerial roundtables and co-led a plenary session attended by more than 1,000 stakeholders, aimed at identifying concrete deliverables on water financing and investment for the 2026 conference. The session was organised in collaboration with Senegal, AUDA-NEPAD, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Global Climate Finance Center, and the Global Water Partnership.

The Africa Water Investment Summit came just a month after consensus adoption of the 2026 UN Water Conference’s six interactive dialogue themes, one of which focuses specifically on “Investments for Water”. This theme will be central to the UAE’s engagement in the run-up to the global meeting, underscoring its long-term strategy to link environmental sustainability, economic development, and climate action through water security initiatives.