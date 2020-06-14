Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commited suicide at his Mumbai home. He was 34. His debut film was Kai Po Che! and was last seen in Chhichhore.

The Actor was found hanging at his Bandra home earlier this morning.

Sushant made a name for himself on the small screen, especially with TV show Pavitra Rishta, where he played the lead role.

Sushant jumped into the big screen with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestselling book The Three Mistakes of My Life.

Kai Po Che catapulted Sushant Singh Rajput, a smalltown boy, into almost overnight fame.

After this 2013 film, Sushant worked in Shuddh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra, and then went on to do several films. He starred in satirical film ‘PK’ along with Amir Khan, and also played lead roles in M.S. Dhoni’s biopic – ‘M.S. Dhoni Untold Story’, romantic drama ‘Kedharnath’ etc.

He was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. It was a film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which dealt with college life and the frustrations of the later years.

The actor’s former manager Disha Salian was found dead a few days ago.

