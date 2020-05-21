Considering the audience requirements in the post-COVID period Chairman of the Dubai Media Council His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has called on Dubai media organisations for good endeavours. He asked for the well-structured planning of organisations to develop vivid strategies to implement it.

Sheikh Ahmed praised the outstanding performance of the Dubai media sector during the Covid crisis. He said local media outlets have played a significant role in helping mitigate the pandemic’s consequences and increasing awareness among the public about the nature of the virus and precautionary and preventive measures. He added that the Dubai media sector provided a reliable source of information about developments related to the pandemic.

The Chairman of Dubai Media Council said: “We are proud of the outstanding contributions of the Dubai media sector to support the authorities in managing the crisis over the past few months. We have great confidence in our media professionals and their ability to provide high-quality and credible media coverage. We must be well prepared to deal with challenges and take advantage of opportunities in the post-COVID-19 phase, which will bring new rules and standards not only for media but also for all sectors.”

Meanwhile, leaders of Dubai’s media sector held a virtual meeting to discuss post-COVID-19 strategies and plans. Key priorities and approaches in the upcoming phase including business strategies, operational models, administrative plans and content development tactics arose as topics of discussion.

The meeting began with an address by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office and Vice-Chairperson of the Dubai Media Council. Al Marri talked about the outstanding contributions of Dubai media since the outbreak of the pandemic. She said local media outlets worked diligently to disseminate educational messages and reassure the public, apart from conducting multi-language awareness campaigns. Dubai media also played an important role in countering fake news and rumours, she added.

Efforts to ease current challenges must not prevent the sector from planning for the next phase, Al Marri stressed. She called on leaders of Dubai’s media sector to prepare for the post-COVID-19 phase and work to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop both short and long-term plans, within the framework of his larger vision.

Managing Director of Dubai Media City and Dubai Studio City Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Radio and TV Sector at DMI Ahmed Saeed Al Mansouri, CEO of Publishing Sector at DMI Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Dubai Film & TV Commission Jamal Al Sharif, ARN General Manager Mahmoud Al Rasheed, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Bayan newspaper Muna Busamra, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Sami Al Reyami, Editor-in-Chief of Dubai Post Khadeeja Al Marzooqi, Director of Media Services at GDMO Salem Belyouha, Director of Corporate Support at GDMO Abdulla Al Mansouri, Director of Strategic Media Affairs at GDMO Noora Al Abbar, Director of the Dubai Press Club Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Brand Dubai Nehal Badri, Hind Al Baker, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council and Marketing Manager at Brand Dubai Ayesha bin Kalli attended the virtual meeting.

