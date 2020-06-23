During their virtual meeting with the International Follow Up Committee on Libya (IFCL), the Arab League has called for external actors to end their military intervention in Libya, media reported on Monday.

The IFCL also called for an immediate de-escalation in Sirte and the resumption of negotiations between the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army within the Libya 5+5 Joint Military Commission with an aim to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the country.

The Arab League said it will hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday upon Egypt’s request to discuss the escalating tensions in Libya.

Participants of the meeting also discussed their views on multiple initiatives including the Cairo Declaration, Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj’s proposal, and the calls to prepare for elections.

Earlier in June, El-Sisi announced a peace proposal called the Cairo Declaration, that aims to end the war in Libya through a ceasefire and an elected leadership council.

Earlier this week, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said Cairo had the right to take part in the war as it threatens its borders. This was after Egypt received “direct threats” from “terrorist militias,” El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi also said that the Egyptian forces intervention in Libya “would be led by Libyan tribes,” and that the frontline of Sitre and Al-Jufra is “a red line” for the country’s security.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Also Read: Arab League to discuss Libya

Also Read: Egypt and UAE welcomes move to resume Libyan peace talks

Advertisements

