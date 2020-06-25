The total number COVID-19 deaths in Britain totalled at 43,230 with another 149 fatalities adding up, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 3,07,980 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,118, according to the department, Xinhua reported.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that the current 2-metre social distancing rule will be loosened from July 4 to “1 metre plus” in England so as to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson also announced that from July 4, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, among others, will be able to reopen, providing they adhere to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

However, some experts have warned that the chances of catching Covid-19 are going up in Britain.

