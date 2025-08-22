Dubai’s startup supernova

Marking its 10th year, Expand North Star cements Dubai’s role as a global hub for digital innovation, uniting startups, unicorns, and investors to shape the future economy….reports Asian Lite News

Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor gathering, is preparing to celebrate its 10th edition from 12–15 October at Dubai Harbour. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event continues to strengthen Dubai’s standing as a global hub for innovation, investment, and the digital economy.

The milestone event comes at a time when Dubai is actively advancing its Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to position the emirate among the world’s top three cities by 2033. Expand North Star has become a cornerstone of that vision, connecting entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and policymakers while providing a launchpad for transformative business ideas.

Since its inception in 2016, the growth trajectory of Expand North Star has been striking. The number of participating countries has surged from 39 in its debut year to more than 100 in 2024. Exhibiting startups have grown by 414 per cent, from 350 in 2016 to 1,800 last year, while the number of participating investors has increased by 700 per cent, from 150 to 1,200. Similarly, the number of expert speakers has jumped from just 25 to over 650, demonstrating the scale and global relevance the event has achieved.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, reflected on this success, noting that Expand North Star has been central to advancing Dubai’s ambitions. “Over the last decade, the event has evolved into a strategic platform that empowers entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to explore growth opportunities in Dubai and contributes to shaping the global digital economy,” he said. He added that the Chamber remains committed to sustaining the event’s momentum, ensuring Dubai continues to attract the brightest innovators and investors.

One of the event’s most impactful contributions has been its ability to create a thriving ecosystem where early-stage startups can showcase ideas, meet potential investors, and secure vital funding. With opportunities spanning sectors such as fintech, blockchain, climate tech, artificial intelligence, and Web 3, Expand North Star serves as a comprehensive marketplace for innovation. Last year, it also brought together 65 unicorns—companies valued at over $1 billion—representing a combined market value exceeding $400 billion.

Alongside high-level networking, the event also engages the next generation of entrepreneurs. The YouthX Unipreneur programme, launched during the 2024 edition, stands as the UAE’s largest youth-focused innovation initiative, giving students and young founders a platform to present and scale their business ideas.

Highlighting the spirit of competition and innovation, this year’s edition will once again feature the Supernova Challenge, offering funding of up to US$200,000 for startups with groundbreaking ideas. For many participants, this serves as a springboard to global recognition and rapid business expansion.

Beyond funding, Expand North Star equips startups with practical tools, mentorship, and insights into international scaling strategies. It provides a rare opportunity for founders to learn from some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, while also gaining exposure to international investors keen to tap into Dubai’s thriving ecosystem.

As the digital economy continues to reshape industries worldwide, Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront through strategic events like Expand North Star. By bringing together innovators, investors, and policymakers, the emirate is not only shaping the future of entrepreneurship but also reinforcing its role as a global leader in digital transformation.

With its tenth edition set against the iconic backdrop of Dubai Harbour, Expand North Star 2025 promises to be more than just a celebration of a decade of growth—it represents the next chapter in Dubai’s journey as a global capital of the digital economy.