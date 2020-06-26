Dubai Economy has announced that all economic sectors operating in this stage in the emirate can return to normal working hours as they were before the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, affirmed that the return to normal life and allowing movement around the clock validate the role of the leadership and competent authorities in Dubai in containing the pandemic and supporting the business environment in order to ensure its sustainability and continuity.

It stressed the necessity of adhering to precautionary measures, such as placing physical-distancing stickers, wearing masks and gloves, providing sterilisation devices, and checking body temperature of people entering.

The move follows the successful completion of the National Disinfection Programme in the United Arab Emirates, said a UAE News Agency (WAM) report

It has called upon the business community to adhere to the previously announced procedures and protocols that were specified for various economic activities in order to effectively contribute to preserving the health and safety of society.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.

