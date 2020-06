Egypt and UAE have welcomed the Libyan parties interested in resuming the peace talks. The two nations also emphasised that the political process is the only solution to achieve peace in Libya, and to maintain unity and territorial integrity.

As part of their continuous consultation and coordination, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday welcomed, during a telephone call, the United Nation’s announcement that the Libyan National Army, LNA, and the Government of National Accord, GNA, accepted to resume talks on ceasefire.

They also reiterated adherence to political solution that would support peace, security and stability in all parts of Libya.

In a joint statement, both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for the commitment to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations, and the Berlin Conference on Libya.

The UAE and Egypt affirmed that they stand with the Libyan people and all parties calling for calm to save lives of innocent civilians and to achieve stability in Libya, especially with the continuation of humanitarian efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

