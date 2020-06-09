Emirates airline has received approvals to carry passengers on flights to Kabul in Afghanistan. The service will start from 25th June.

With this move, the total number of destinations currently offered to travellers, by the airline, has gone up to 30.

In addition to Kabul, Emirates has the green flag to land in Bahrain, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Chicago, Toronto, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.

Flight tickets to these cities can be booked on emirates website or via travel agents, according to the airline company.

Trevellers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

In addition, from 8th June, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations.

