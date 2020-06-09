UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, and Minister of Defence of Japan, Taro Kono conducted a review meeting through a video call.

They discussed the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and preventive measures in both the UAE and Japan.

They discussed about the joint works to fight and limit the spread of the disease and ways to deal with its repercussions. They also spoke of cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the defence and military sectors and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two sides.

The talks covered various international and regional issues of common interest, according to an official press release.

Also Read: 25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE in April

Also Read: Crown Prince receives Japan PM

Advertisements

