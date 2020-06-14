Etihad Airways will resume services to and from Bahrain International Airport starting from 19 June 2020.

The flights will connect Abu Dhabi with Manama. Travellers wishing to book a flight to Bahrain are advised to visit www.etihad.com to review their options and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at the end destination.

Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency.

The outbound flights will operate on 19, 21, 26 and 28 June (Boeing 787-9). EY 371 AUH to BAH departing at 01:30 and arriving at 01:45 The return flights will operate on 19, 21, 26 and 28 June. EY 378 BAH to AUH departing at 03:15 and arriving at 05:25

